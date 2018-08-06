Qld kids clothing company set to hit London Fashion week

Pictured at her Miami clothing outlet Sarah Richards who has a really funky kids clothing business that has taken off over the last year, has just been invited to London Fashion week which is a big deal for kids clothes. Pictured with her Two children Carter Richards age 4 and Halo Richards age 1 Picture Mike Batterham

Pictured at her Miami clothing outlet Sarah Richards who has a really funky kids clothing business that has taken off over the last year, has just been invited to London Fashion week which is a big deal for kids clothes. Pictured with her Two children Carter Richards age 4 and Halo Richards age 1 Picture Mike Batterham

A GOLD Coast mother has been invited to London Fashion Week after her kids clothing company was scouted by organisers.

Sarah Richards, owner of JNR Nation has been preparing big things for the past month for when she hits the U.K runway in September - impressing the likes of Vogue, Zahra Rhodes and Juicy Couture.

Pictured at her Miami clothing outlet Sarah Richards who has a really funky kids clothing business that has taken off over the last year, she has just been invited to London Fashion week which is a big deal for kids clothes. Pictured with her Two children Carter Richards age 4 and Halo Richards age 1 Picture Mike Batterham

JNR Nation established itself just over one year in a shipping container in Miami selling funky and colourful outfits.

Mrs Richards said that after JNR Nation scored a spot at the Academy Awards gifting suite in Los Angeles, the business took off dramatically.

"We made the front cover of a huge American magazine, Madison, and we were then invited to showcase our pieces at London fashion week," she said.

Pictured at her Miami clothing outlet Sarah Richards who has a really funky kids clothing business that has taken off over the last year, she has just been invited to London Fashion week which is a big deal for kids clothes. Pictured with her Two children Carter Richards age 4 and Halo Richards age 1 Picture Mike Batterham

"This is beyond my wildest dreams and I can't even believe to think that just a year ago I was making clothes for my kids and now we are internationally recognised.

London Fashion Week welcomes 14,000 people, offering the ultimate fashion experience.

The countrywide celebration invites over 5,000 press and buyers with orders of over 150 million dollars, and if you're thinking about going - one day tickets start at $300 AUD.

JNR Nation is adored by JoJo Siwa, Curtis Stone, Ashton Kutcher and Amy Shark.

Locals are very fortunate as the shop is exclusive to the Gold Coast.

"When customers come in they say how lucky they are to be able to actually visit the store," Mrs Richards said.

The entire family will be travelling to London in September for a week, and then off to scope out potential business prospects in Europe.

Mrs Richards said that she hopes for New York fashion week or Paris in the coming year.

"I hope to create a presence in Europe and keep growing in America," she said.

"In saying that, I will ensure it stays as exclusive as possible for locals by having the shipping container here."