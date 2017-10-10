28°
Family's heartbreak as little Jaelyn loses her fight

Jaelyn Cottam was a fighter as she continued to defy all odds and professional opinions.
Samantha Poate
A LISMORE family's effort to raise money to save their daughter has turned to despair, after 12-week-old Jaelyn passed away over the weekend.

Less than a week ago, mother of three Krystal Cottam launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for her newborn's medical needs.

Even before she was born, Jaelyn had medical staff puzzled - Krystal's nuchal screen at 12 weeks showing a one-in-four chance for trisomy 18 or Edwards Syndrome.

"I was referred to Maternal Fetal Medicine at (Gold Coast University Hospital) where we did a (chorionic villus sampling) which came back clear," Ms Cottam wrote on her fundraising page.

"(We) also did a amino which came back clear, however her hydronophrosis (enlarged kidneys) were a major issue."

Medical professionals believed her diagnosis to be trisomy 18 as she presented with a lot of dystrophic features that are relevant to the syndrome, she couldn't orally suck and had weak airways so she was put on nasogastric intubation (NG).

Doctors didn't think Jaelyn would make it past two weeks.

"We took her home doing NG feeds when she was two weeks old and was told good luck but she will be lucky to live very long," Ms Cottam wrote.

When Jaelyn was just seven weeks old, Ms Cottam awoke to the distressing sight of her daughter grey and lifeless in her cot.

She was rushed to Lismore Base Hospital.

Once resuscitated, she was airlifted to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane where she underwent some extensive tests.

Ms Cottam said they found multiple issues with her brain, hearing and vision.

There Jaelyn received transpyloric tubes to assist with her feeding.

Jaelyn was waiting for surgery when she tragically succumbed to her illness.

The family said she was a fighter as she continued to defy all odds and professional opinion.

The family is now seeking assistance to give their beloved daughter the "farewell she deserves".

Her funeral will be on Monday October 16 at Parkview Funeral Home, Goonellabah.

"We are opening the invite to people who would like to come to pay their respects, who knew her or the family."

Dress code is pink and purple in memory of Jaelyn.

To help out, visit www.gofundme.com/jaelyns-medical-needs.

