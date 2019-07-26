Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Peta Tillett will partaking in the Greazefest Kustom Kulture Festival at the Redland Showgrounds.
Peta Tillett will partaking in the Greazefest Kustom Kulture Festival at the Redland Showgrounds. Marc Stapelberg
News

A glimpse into the glamorous world of pin up pageants

Jackie Munro
by
26th Jul 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN THE glamorous world of pin up pageants, the secret to success is as simple as having confidence in yourself.

Lismore hairdresser Peta Tillett has been competing in pageants for five years, and said having a positive body image, and the self-confidence that comes with it, is key to success.

Peta, who is also the owner of Molesworth Street's Lazuli Sisters Hair and Makeup Studio, said there are hundreds of women across the country who compete in pin ups, and they are all different shapes and sizes.

The 32 year old said she started competing in pin up after attending car shows with her husband and becoming interested in trying out in pin up pageants.

She said for her first show, she lacked confidence, but has since come out of her shell.

"It's a lot of fun. My favourite part of pin up is the friendships you forge with other women,” she said.

"Pin up is really about positive body image, I mean we're all really different and look different, but pin up helps us to appreciate both who we are as well as each other.”

She said part of the reason why she loves competing was because of how supportive the pin up community was to each other.

"You may only see these women every six months or so but it's always great to catch up and really grow these great friendships,” she said.

While Peta hasn't competed in a pageant for two years, she is ready to jump back into the world of pageants, competing at Greazefest Kustom Kulture Festival at Redland Showgrounds, Cleveland August 2-4.

lismore northern rivers northern rivers events northern rivers whatson pin up girl
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    P-plater leads police on 7km pursuit

    premium_icon P-plater leads police on 7km pursuit

    Crime THE 19-year-old Lismore man was driving an unregistered vehicle, and drugs were seized from his car.

    GIG GUIDE: Live music on the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon GIG GUIDE: Live music on the Northern Rivers

    Whats On Want to catch some live music this weekend?

    Results of wastewater management released

    premium_icon Results of wastewater management released

    Council News Council's management of sewerage treatment plants assessed

    27 restaurants confirmed for Sample 2019

    premium_icon 27 restaurants confirmed for Sample 2019

    Whats On This year the event will offer a vegan market