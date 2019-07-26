A glimpse into the glamorous world of pin up pageants

Peta Tillett will partaking in the Greazefest Kustom Kulture Festival at the Redland Showgrounds.

IN THE glamorous world of pin up pageants, the secret to success is as simple as having confidence in yourself.

Lismore hairdresser Peta Tillett has been competing in pageants for five years, and said having a positive body image, and the self-confidence that comes with it, is key to success.

Peta, who is also the owner of Molesworth Street's Lazuli Sisters Hair and Makeup Studio, said there are hundreds of women across the country who compete in pin ups, and they are all different shapes and sizes.

The 32 year old said she started competing in pin up after attending car shows with her husband and becoming interested in trying out in pin up pageants.

She said for her first show, she lacked confidence, but has since come out of her shell.

"It's a lot of fun. My favourite part of pin up is the friendships you forge with other women,” she said.

"Pin up is really about positive body image, I mean we're all really different and look different, but pin up helps us to appreciate both who we are as well as each other.”

She said part of the reason why she loves competing was because of how supportive the pin up community was to each other.

"You may only see these women every six months or so but it's always great to catch up and really grow these great friendships,” she said.

While Peta hasn't competed in a pageant for two years, she is ready to jump back into the world of pageants, competing at Greazefest Kustom Kulture Festival at Redland Showgrounds, Cleveland August 2-4.