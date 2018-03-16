A gin lovers guide to the cellar door
IF YOU are a gin lover, you've quite possibly sampled a Brookie's gin or two, but how about checking out how it's made?
Cape Byron Distillery at McLeods Shoot has expanded its cellar door hours of operation, giving you the opportunity to tour the rainforest where ingredients are sourced, learn about the art of distillation and enjoy a sip of the product.
The cellar door is now open for tours and gin tastings every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, bookings are essential. The tours are available for 11:00am or 2:30pm Reservations can be made through Eventbrite via the Cape Byron Distillery website. The experience costs $35 per person.
The distillery is located in the Byron hinterland, 80 St. Helena Rd, Mcleods Shoot, a short drive from Byron Bay or Bangalow.