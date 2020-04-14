A generous act to support health workers on the frontline

Sienna Vu, 7 with Hong's Kitchen Vietnamese Gourmet owners Tung Vu and Hong Le at Ballina Central where they love to serve a large variety of traditional Vietnamese food for customers and friends alike.

Sienna Vu, 7 with Hong's Kitchen Vietnamese Gourmet owners Tung Vu and Hong Le at Ballina Central where they love to serve a large variety of traditional Vietnamese food for customers and friends alike.

THE family behind Hong's Kitchen are doing what they can to support Ballina health workers and teaching staff on the frontline during the COVID19 pandemic.

Each day for the past two-and-a-half weeks, a staff member from the new Vietnamese restaurant hand-delivered 35 to 40 freshly cooked meals to nurses and GPs at the Ballina District Hospital to "support their local community".

Owner Tung Vu said staff also began donating meals to the teachers at Ballina Coast High School about two weeks ago and other Ballina GPs.

"We are all struggling during this time and these people need all the support they can get at the moment," Mr Vu said.

"Our business has gone downhill since the pandemic broke, and now we have to wait it out.

"But until then, we will do what we can, when we can.

"We as a community have shown we care in these hard times, in many ways - it's heartwarming."

Ballina District Hospital Director of Nursing Peter Jeffree thanked Hong’s Kitchen Ballina for supporting nurses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ballina hospital staff were so appreciative they wrote Mr Vu and his family to thank them.

"I am writing to express our thanks for your donation of meals to our hospital staff during the difficult times we are all experiencing in the community and for your support of our health service," Ballina District Hospital Director of Nursing Peter Jeffree penned on March 31.

Mr Vu said it was "great to receive the letter from the hospital. It feels good to help."

He said he and the family were this week taking a break from supplying meals to local health workers, but they would start the service back up again over the next few weeks.

After a 16-year hiatus from the industry, Mr Vu and wife Hong Le decided to open Hong's Kitchen in January.

The couple has been in Australia for 30 years and owned a popular Vietnamese restaurant in Byron Bay, called Byron Viet.

Find Hong's Kitchen at Ballina Central Shopping centre from Monday to Saturday 8am until 8pm and Sunday from 8am until 3pm for takeaway only.