A future in writing thanks to community generosity

Wollongbar Public school student Shawn Rogers receives his new brailler from Alstonville/Wollongbar Quota vice president Susan French at his school assembly.

THANKS to an optical nerve that never developed Shawn Rogers has been blind since birth but that doesn't stop him from being a typical little boy.

The Year 5 Wollongbar Public School student, according to his teachers is very intelligent and loves doing maths.

He also hopes to be a famous author one day, having already started writing a book.

He has just been given a huge incentive to go down the literary track thanks to a very generous donation from the local community service clubs around the Ballina/Alstonville area.

"We visit the school regularly to award 'Acts of Kindness' $25 book voucher prizes to children who have done a kind act, according to their teachers,” Alstonville/Wollongbar Quota Club vice president Susan French said.

"On one visit I noticed Shawn and my heart melted, so I asked his teachers what he needed to help with his school work.”

The teachers suggested a BrailleNote Touch 32 laptop which helps Shawn write in braille which then comes up on a screen for them to see and print out.

"Before the BrailleNote (laptop) Shawn was using a Perkins Brailler, a very clunky, noisy and inefficient machine,” Vision support teacher Lousie Bradshaw said.

"Now he has to improve his spelling as we see his work straight away.”

Wollongbar Public School was so thrilled with the donation to one of its students, the staff held a morning tea for the clubs involved, as a way of saying thank you.

"We'd just like to thank the clubs for their huge generosity in buying this piece of equipment for Shawn,” Ms Bradshaw said.

Shawn's mum Alicia was also overwhelmed with the generosity of the service clubs.

"I am really grateful for what they have done for Shawn,” she said.

The clubs involved in donating to obtain the $7,500 computer included the Quota Club, Inner Wheel, Scope Ballina, East Ballina Lions, Ballina Lions and Alstonville Lions.

Shawn was presented with the laptop at his school assembly last week with members of each of the clubs there to wish him the best.