29°
News

A future in writing thanks to community generosity

22nd Mar 2017 2:29 PM
Wollongbar Public school student Shawn Rogers receives his new brailler from Alstonville/Wollongbar Quota vice president Susan French at his school assembly.
Wollongbar Public school student Shawn Rogers receives his new brailler from Alstonville/Wollongbar Quota vice president Susan French at his school assembly. Samantha Elley

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THANKS to an optical nerve that never developed Shawn Rogers has been blind since birth but that doesn't stop him from being a typical little boy.

The Year 5 Wollongbar Public School student, according to his teachers is very intelligent and loves doing maths.

He also hopes to be a famous author one day, having already started writing a book.

He has just been given a huge incentive to go down the literary track thanks to a very generous donation from the local community service clubs around the Ballina/Alstonville area.

"We visit the school regularly to award 'Acts of Kindness' $25 book voucher prizes to children who have done a kind act, according to their teachers,” Alstonville/Wollongbar Quota Club vice president Susan French said.

"On one visit I noticed Shawn and my heart melted, so I asked his teachers what he needed to help with his school work.”

The teachers suggested a BrailleNote Touch 32 laptop which helps Shawn write in braille which then comes up on a screen for them to see and print out.

"Before the BrailleNote (laptop) Shawn was using a Perkins Brailler, a very clunky, noisy and inefficient machine,” Vision support teacher Lousie Bradshaw said.

"Now he has to improve his spelling as we see his work straight away.”

Wollongbar Public School was so thrilled with the donation to one of its students, the staff held a morning tea for the clubs involved, as a way of saying thank you.

"We'd just like to thank the clubs for their huge generosity in buying this piece of equipment for Shawn,” Ms Bradshaw said.

Shawn's mum Alicia was also overwhelmed with the generosity of the service clubs.

"I am really grateful for what they have done for Shawn,” she said.

The clubs involved in donating to obtain the $7,500 computer included the Quota Club, Inner Wheel, Scope Ballina, East Ballina Lions, Ballina Lions and Alstonville Lions.

Shawn was presented with the laptop at his school assembly last week with members of each of the clubs there to wish him the best.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  blind brailler inner wheel laptop lions northern rivers community quota scope wollongbar public school

QLD is getting 161 new gas wells, they think we should too

QLD is getting 161 new gas wells, they think we should too

NSW accused of 'dragging the chain' on CSG.

YOU AGREED: People should get fined for crossing flooded roads

People are taking unnecessary risks when it comes to flooded roads and our readers believe they should be fined.

We asked our readers should drivers through flooded waters be fined

"He was a lover not a fighter": plea for help to find missing childcare worker

Samuel Thompson was a former ice hockey player, playing for the Brisbane Buccaneers and representing Qld at state level.

Last trace of missing man's luxury Mustang to the Northern Rivers.

Investigation launched into 'emotive' tetanus case

'CRITICAL' CASE: The Local Health Distirct will be investigating the events that led to a girl, 7, being diagnosed with tetanus at Lismore Base Hospital.

Health District CEO says the process may take up to one month

Local Partners

A future in writing thanks to community generosity

THANKS to an optical nerve that never developed Shawn Rogers has been blind since birth but that doesn't stop him from being a typical little boy.

How I lured Suzi Q to sign Can the Can

OVER HERE SUZIE: Music Man reaches up to Suzie Q to get his album signed.

Music Man is very persistent when he wants something

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

King of the weird and strange confirms show in Nimbin

PERSONAL STYLE: David Liebe Hart is an American musician, street performer, sign and window painter, artist, puppeteer and actor.

Cult artist David Liebe Hart is coming to the area

Jo Jo Smith celebrates 50 years on stage

FAVORITE: Blues musician Jo Jo Smith arrived to Australia in 1974 from Dunedin, New Zealand, with a reputation as an established writer, drummer and singer.

She was the first female artist to perform at Bluesfest

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HIS music has taken him across his native United States, and now it's Eric's ticket to Australia.

MOVIE REVIEW: Disney remake a beauty-ful story

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens star in the movie Beauty and the Beast.

Emma Watson stars as Belle in classic tale of finding unlikely love

The artist who loves colour and animals

WILD IMAGINATION: Casino artist Max Powell in his studio.

Max Powell paints a birght canvas

MOVIE REVIEW: Peppa Pig's Aussie adventure will delight fans

A scene from My First Cinema Experience: Peppa Pig's Australian Holiday.

Peppa visits Uluru and the Great Barrier Reef in feature film debut

Adele fan denies 'fat shaming', blames Gabba

Anita claims she never referred to Ms Bennett’s weight

CMC Awards: It's a night to rock for Lee Kernaghan

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Glamour for boy from the bush

Auctioneer Ray Cross turns author, launches book with tips

Ray Cross has launched his first book.

Born and bred in Casino, Cross was a keen footy player

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 2 UNDER OFFER!

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

Rural 4 3 2 UNDER OFFER!

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

A VERY UNEXPECTED FIND, A TRULY MAGICAL PLACE

Kippenduff 2469

Rural 1 1 2 $365,000

Even the name conjures up thoughts of mystical places long forgotten, "Kippenduff" only 69 Km from Casino, 100 km from Yamba or Lismore makes for a great escape...

&quot;Las Casas&quot; Byron Bay

8/6 Electra Close, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 2 1 Auction

Situated just a mere 800 metres from the Byron Bay CBD is this impeccably renovated, Mediterranean influenced, 2 storey town house in the sought after "Las Casas"...

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $850,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

Premier Position and Quality

3/24-26 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 2 1 $1,600,000

This ground floor apartment in Bay Royal is in an absolutely fantastic location being across the road from Byron Bay's Main Beach and minutes to our best...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

Rural 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

In a magical rural setting, on an easy care 1 acre block in the Hinterland, with a stunning new home - this property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 UNDER OFFER!

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

SURF SIDE SOUTH GOLDEN

26 Peter Street, South Golden Beach 2483

House 4 2 2 $775,000

Within a short stroll to the surf and discreetly tucked away is this original beach cottage built circa 1983. Private, this tranquil oasis offers an authentic...

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Housing commission home sells for $1.65M

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats Street, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

"$1.65 million was way above reserve and truly surprising”

Northern Rivers vacancy rates slip backwards

LITTLE ROOM: Vacancy rates on rental properties have dropped by .5% in the Northern Rivers to just 1.1%.

Northern Rivers rental housing shortage beats Sydney

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!