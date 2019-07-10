Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police were suspiscious of a fisherman whose fishing line had no hook nor bait.
Police were suspiscious of a fisherman whose fishing line had no hook nor bait. Contributed
Crime

A fishy excuse leads to drug charges

Cathy Adams
by
10th Jul 2019 10:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DODGY fisherman drew the attention of police yesterday when they noticed he had no hook, sinker or bait attached to his fishing line ... but he did have a set of scales.

Senior Constable David Henderson said at 3.30pm yesterday police from the Richmond Target Action Group saw a 33-year-old Ballina man holding a fishing rod with line in the water on the banks of the Richmond River at Ballina.

Police saw that he had digital scales next to him.

He stated that he was fishing, but had no fishing licence. Police checked his rod and reel - he had no hook, sinker or bait attached to his line.

During a search police located 1 gram of methamphetamine, 6.7 grams of cannabis, housebreaking implements, $370.00 cash and items related to drug supply.

He was taken to Ballina police station where he was charged with two counts taking part in supplying a prohibited drug, two counts of possessing a prohibited drug, possessing housebreaking implements, dealing with the proceeds of crime and being a recreational fisher failing to pay a fishing fee.

He was bail refused and will appear at Ballina Local Court today. #BallinaCrime

drug charges northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Who was the stranger who saved my life after horror crash?

    premium_icon Who was the stranger who saved my life after horror crash?

    News DRAGGING himself from the wreckage after a car crash near Lismore earlier this year, Ron Berry knew he had just minutes to get to hospital, or he would die.

    Popular Lismore bakery reveals plans for mezzanine level

    premium_icon Popular Lismore bakery reveals plans for mezzanine level

    Business The $350,000 project would be crucial in times of flood

    G'bah nursing home's $3.3 million plan for new units

    premium_icon G'bah nursing home's $3.3 million plan for new units

    Council News Plans lodged for "social and affordable" housing

    10 most expensive homes sold on Northern Rivers this week

    premium_icon 10 most expensive homes sold on Northern Rivers this week

    Property A Ballina Shire property with a private airstrip topped the list