First tasting event this hotel has ever had packs the pub

MID - WEEK at the Coraki Pub is usually a quiet night.

On Wednesday, February 26, the place was packed as forty people turned up for the first Wine & Cheese night at the Coraki Hotel.

Publican Ron McDonald is a lover of the blue vein smelly cheese but the night wasn't about him, he said, it was about Hannah Lillywhite.

Ms Lillywhite recently moved to Coraki from Wagga Wagga where she ran cheese making workshops and a cheese factory.

Unfortunately, her Coraki home was burned to the ground in the bushfires last year.

Despite starting over, she has big plans for cheese in Coraki and the Wine & Cheese tasting was a welcome beginning.

Ms Lillywhte introduced 10 different cheese varieties.

There was creamy buffalo mozerealla from Victoria, triple brie from France, sheep's milk cheese from The Pyrenees, artisan cheese and goat's cheese covered in ash,

Accompanied by a selection of boutique wines, customers rated the cheese and wine so Mr McDonald could choose their favourite and serve it in the pub for the next six months.

"The boutiques wines won't be sold anywhere else," he aid.

Customers will be able to drink the ones they've liked the most at the pub, he said.

Not many pubs ask the customers to select the wines the pub serves, Mr McDonald said.