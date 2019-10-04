One good deed leads to another for artist fighting cancer

EXHIBITION SUCCESS: Goonellebah artist Ian Roberts presents Australian Bravery Association Nation vice president Jim Preston with one of his artworks following his popular Retrospective Exhibition, The Big Picture held at Bingara Gallery, Knockrow in August.

WITH a final dream realised, a Goonellebah artist fighting terminal cancer can continue the ripple effect of kindness he began more than two years ago.

When surgeons discovered his Ospho Cantril cancer had spread to his aorta in June, Ian Roberts was given weeks to live. But after three months of chemotherapy, Ian said he felt "more human" and was still very hopeful for his future.

The former Alstonville High art teacher captured hearts around the Northern Rivers when the late Bronte Steer chose him to paint her childhood memories. It was a painting she wanted her family to remember her by before she took her life in 2017.

The painting wasn't completed before Bronte passed away but Ian took it in his stride to finish it for her family.

Beyond Bronte's Blue made the Hurford Prize finals and hung in the Lismore Galley last year, and afterwards Mr Roberts gave the painting to Bronte's parents Deb and Phil Byrons because it was "where it belonged".

To show their appreciation, the Byrons wanted to help grant one of Ian's final wishes - to exhibit some of his life's works on the North Coast. The Byrons rallied with his friends and colleagues to make the Ian Roberts Retrospective Exhibition, The Big Picture, happen.

It was held Bingara Gallery Knockrow in late August.

Due to the success of the exhibition, Mr Roberts was able to donate large percent from all his exhibition sales, raising more than $3000 for CanTeen, the Australian national support organisation for young people living with cancer.

"The good thing about it is that one good deed from me has led to this exhibition, which was mind blowing experience for me and has allowed me to keep the good deeds going," Mr Roberts said.

"I feel like my work has been justified by being put out there which is great."

He said making the donation to CanTeen was truly satisfying.

"I've been a big supporter of Canteen for years, I organised functions through school and things like that," he said.

"It felt like a logical place to be able to make some contribution giving my journey with cancer.

"Any child that's in pain that's struggling -if we can make their life a little bit better that's fantastic. It's a charity well worth supporting."

While Mr Roberts' life work includes paintings and drawings of landscapes, portraits, caricutures and animal commissions, his 16th exhibition will mostly compromise of about 90 large and small pen and ink drawings, he's created since retiring as a school teacher.

He described the exhibition as "exhausting but wonderful".

"It was enormous, during the opening there was about 120 but about 400 people through the gallery over the weekend," he said.

"I met a lot of students I hadn't seen in 40 years which was lovely, people came from all over the country that I didn't even know were coming came."

Mr Roberts made further donations of artwork to the The Bravery Association and Northern Rivers Wildlife Carers (of which Bronte was one of) and the Oncology Unit at Lismore Base Hospital.

"I've committed myself to donating artworks to the Bravery Association each year, as long as I'm still around," he said.

"Thank you to everyone who helped make my exhibition happen."

For the moment Mr Roberts, health permitting, is prepared to accept commissions and will work on an Archibald Portrait Prize entry for next year.

