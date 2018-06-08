A festival of African fashion, food and music this weekend

OUT OF AFRICA: Mbweeda Mwampole and Cassie Mawien getting ready for Lismore African festival this weekend.

THIS weekend's Lismore African Festival promises a celebration of diversity and a showcase of community unity, according to organisers.

Young African Australian Mbweeda Mwampole are two of the members of the community working to make the event a reality this Saturday.

Mbweeda was a mother of three who was completing her nursing degree at SCU while working part-time.

The event will include events showcasing African culture from the African Australian community in Lismore.

African craft, music, dance and drumming will be available from 3pm, an African fashion parade will be held at 5.30pm, then African cuisine will be available from 6pm.

African children's games will be held during the day, plus music by Brother's Crew and Kobya duo.

We spoke to Mbweeda Mwampole about the upcoming event.

What is the idea behind the festival?

The idea behind the festival iss to strengthen the African Community on the Northern Rivers; for us to know each other and create positive relationships were by if anyone needs help or assistance in any way we know we have the support of the community.

How big and how integrated is the African community in the area?

It is a large community, like any other part of Australia, which includes students, refugees, immigrants from many African countries from North, South, West and East Africa as well as African-Australians (born here) and of course representations of Africans from Europe, Caribbean, North and South America.

What can we expect from the festival?

Lots fun activities for the kids including free drumming workshops from 3.30pm, a fun fashion show, dancers lots of music and a great band Chocolate Strings to close the night.

Why is it important to showcase African culture in this area?

There are lots of Africans around this area and we just want people to know we're friendly, we love Lismore and the Northern Rivers, and our culture is beautiful and we appreciate the welcome from everyone and our indigenous elders

What part of African culture do you think Australians find most intriguing or interesting?

The music, food, dance and animals.

People want to see Africa and are stuck on the negative things the media pushes. But, we want to say Africa is beautiful and please, go visit, and learn to dance and eat with your hands.