A favourite chef makes welcome return to the Sun Bistro.

IN A town teeming with great chefs, Gavin Hughes was always a local fave, and now he is back baby.

After a year in Brisvegas, Gavin Hughes is again doing what he loves best, hanging with the family, mixing it with suppliers at the markets and getting hands-on in the kitchen.

"I missed my family,” Gavin said. "It was just too far. I also missed having that connection with the suppliers at the markets.

"You don't have that down to earth friendliness and sense of community in Brisbane.

"Plus I wanted to get away from the stress of running a resort kitchen with eighteen staff. I wasn't exactly cooking in the end, I wasn't hands on. I just needed to cook, to go back to a smaller venue. In a way I've come full circle. Cooking simple unpretentious but good food. Treated simply with good produce and fair pricing.

Hughes' has created a new menu for The Sun Bistro, available both in-house and take-away.

"Value for money, wholesome portions, tasty food,” is how he describes it.

"I've added a few healthy options. While I recognise that it's a pub and there still needs to be a great burger and schnitzel, I've tried to extend it by making sure there is a grill of the day, fresh fish from Bay Seafood and Freckle's mussels.

"We are a locals pub and I believe in that. We are family friendly with a loyal clientele. You see that more in a pub environment. They know what they want. This is thankful work. I'm not having to do unnecessary garnishes”.

Hughes says he is thrilled to be working alongside Sous Chef Peter Shaw, who is well known to locals from his five years running The Rails Kitchen and prior years with Jules Devlin at The Fig Tree.

To complement the menu a hand curated wine list focusing on natural and minimal intervention wines has been crafted by Julz Recsei from the famed Sun Bottlo next door.

The popular Ride in Style offer, which is available every day at $28, includes lunch at The Sun Bistro, a schooner of Stone & Wood on tap or glass of wine and a return adult ticket on the Byron Solar Train.

Tickets can be purchased on the train.

There is plenty more to come from Gavin Hughes and his team at The Sun Bistro, located opposite the North Beach Solar Train Station on Bayshore Drive.

"We have a new pizza oven and I'll be starting Farmers Market Specials” he said.

"Come on out, stick your head in and say G'day. I would love that”.

Gavin Hughes' new Sun Bistro menu includes