A dozen rescued, beaches closed in 'unstable' conditions

Surf Lifesavers have urged all beachgoers to swim between the flags throughout the Easter long weekend. Doug Eaton

MORE than a dozen people have been rescued in dangerous conditions across the Far North Coast.

Far North Coast Surf Life Saving duty officer Jimmy Keough said the impact of ex-cyclone Iris were being felt in the form of strong swells and big tides across the region.

Mr Keough said this led to a number of beach closures yesterday morning and a handful of rescues by Surf Life Saving and Lifeguard crews.

He said the start of Queensland school holidays and the first influx of visitors for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games had led to a surge in beach populations.

"Yesterday we had in excess of 12 rescues up and down the coast,” Mr Keough said.

"We did have some very big tides and unstable conditions and we are seeing a bit of an affect from the cyclone.”

Mr Keough said Byron Bay's Main Beach and Wategos were problem locations with large numbers of people taking to the water on Good Friday for relief from the hot an humid conditions.

"The main challenge there was the high tide adjacent to the rocks,” he said.

He said they diverted extra resources, including jetskis, to the tourist hub to better patrol the area.

He said it was likely more beaches would be closed today and urged all beach-goers to swim between the flags.

But creeks and areas near river mouths will also pose a risk, with a strong runout tide this morning, Mr Keough said.

In any aquatic emergencies, phone Triple 0.