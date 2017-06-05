A day in the life of a Woolworths disc hunter

FIVE-year-old Cohen Dufficy and his mother Belinda Smith are some of the many families in Lismore that have searched far and wide to complete their Woolworths Marvel Super Discs collection.

"I would spend more then I usually did in Woolies (to receive more discs), they had promotions on say yoghurt, you buy 5 of them then you would get an extra disc so we would do things like that,” Ms Smith said.

After the recent promotion came to an end the mother son duo took to social media and trading meet and greets to find their missing elusive discs, and their hunting efforts succeeded.

"Most of (the discs) we got from Woolies, but there were a few we still had to collect,” Ms Smith said.

"We went to the Woolies trading day, we took all the discs we had, but had no luck there.”

"I put a notice out there, we were missing I think three and people got in contact and we went and collected them all.”

Five-year-old Cohen Dufficy has completed his Marvel Discs set. Belinda Smith

Ms Smith said that now her son has completed his set he "loves building with the left over discs, he doesn't touch his folder collection though.”

Mother to the five-year-old said that now Cohen has his entire collection she is looking to help her friends to do the same for their children.

"We're now helping a friend, I think he has six to go, to complete his full collection,” Ms Smith said.

She said he is finding it very hard to complete the collection now the promotion is over.

"Whenever I see a Facebook post I tag my friend in them.”

Since the promotion ended on May 30, a lot of parents and other collectors are eager to see it come back, or at least another new gimmick for their children to enjoy.

"I thought that is was a really great promotion, people got really involved and I think it was a really cool thing for the kids to do.”