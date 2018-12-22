Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Life

A dance starts lasting love affair

22nd Dec 2018 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT WAS a night out at the Glenella Dance Hall where Betty Hammelswang first met Des Jenner.

This week, the couple celebrated 64 years of marriage.

"We went out for nearly 12 months and then we got married," Mr Jenner said

"We got married in the crushing time so on the Monday I was straight out cutting cane again."

They were married in the Holy Trinity Church, Mackay, on December 18, 1954.

Des and Betty Jenner are celebrating their 60th Wedding anniversary. Photo Contributed
Des and Betty Jenner are celebrating their 60th Wedding anniversary. Photo Contributed Contributed

Mr and Mrs Jenner had to delay their honeymoon but finally took a trip after six years of marriage.

"We had one later; mum minded Debra (their first child) and we went to the beach," Mrs Jenner said.

"But that was six or seven years later," Mr Jenner laughed.

Born and bred in the Mackay region, both Mr and Mrs Jenner were born at Mackay Base Hospital.

They have three children - Debra, Shane and Ross.

Mr Jenner said the secret to a long marriage was tolerance - and he said hard work was also the key.

They continue to keep themselves busy.

Mr Jenner keeps bees as a hobby and plays golf twice a week, while Mrs Jenner plays bowls and does craft activities.

anniversary celebrations history mackay milestone opinion relationship secret wedding
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Desperate renters targeted in new scam

    premium_icon Desperate renters targeted in new scam

    Crime PROSPECTIVE tenants are being targeted by fake rental property listings on social media.

    Man threatened to kill three people in separate incidents

    premium_icon Man threatened to kill three people in separate incidents

    Crime He has been granted bail to attend a rehabilitation facility

    What you need to know about Operation Safe Arrival

    premium_icon What you need to know about Operation Safe Arrival

    Crime Double demerit points have officially kicked in.

    LIST: Opening hours for Lismore cafes and restaurants

    premium_icon LIST: Opening hours for Lismore cafes and restaurants

    Business Here's a list of holiday trading hours for your favourites

    Local Partners