A dance festival where everyone's a winner

TALENTED: This former group of students from Byron School of Dance (from left), Maya Snerling, Kellie Davenport, Michelle Boyle, Fiona Robson, Toni Butler, Eve Prideaux and Ruby Hoette, participate in the North Coast Dance Festival in the late 1990s.

HUNDREDS of young dancers from all over the region will converge on Byron Bay for the 20th annual North Coast Dance Festival on August 25, 26 and 27.

To be held at the Byron Bay High School auditorium, this is a festival where every child who takes to the stage is a winner.

Committee president Val Steward has been involved with North Coast dancers for more than 60 years.

The creation of the dance festival was the brainchild of Mrs Steward and some dedicated parents who wanted to create an intimate, non-confrontational dance festival that the North Coast could call their own.

"In keeping with the Byron Bay spirit, we have maintained the festive atmosphere of enjoyable entertainment and resisted the temptation of over commercialism,” Mrs Steward said.

"The dance festival is an environment which promotes self-improvement and community spirit.

"It's not uncommon to have 500 registered dances at the festival which is seen as a stepping stone towards a career in the performing arts.”

Special awards and scholarships are presented to talented dancers and this year's adjudicator is Ann Marie Ludwig-Cox.

Mrs Steward said the festival would not be possible without the continued support of countless regional businesses and the tireless work of the committee.