A Current Affair investigates Matthew Mitchell mystery

A FILM crew from A Current Affair were in Sandy Beach this week as part of their special investigation into the case of Matthew Mitchell.

Matthew was found lying unconscious on the road at Sandy Beach in August 2013 and died in Royal North Shore a month later.

Nobody has ever been charged over the incident and last month, on the fifth anniversary of his death, a $300,000 reward was offered for information to help solve the case.

The crew spent two days in Sandy Beach filming with Matthew's father Peter and mother Julie who they flew up from Melbourne.

"They filmed at the site (on Graham Dr) and at the beach using a drone," Peter said.

According to Peter the crew then travelled to Sydney where they confronted a key witness who was with Matthew on the night he was killed, but who failed to show up to the inquest into his death in 2016.

The inquest found that he was most likely hit by a car while he was walking or standing on the road, but Matthew's parents were not satisfied.

The inquest was cut short after a key witness failed to show.

Today the crew are in Nowra where they will attempt to speak to another person of interest in the case.

The episode will go to air early next week.