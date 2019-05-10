'A couple' of beers land P-plater in hot water

A P-PLATER blew over the limit after drinking four beers and jumping behind the wheel of a car.

About 5.07pm Wednesday May 8, police were conducting random breath testing in the Ballina area.

Senior Constable David Henderson said about this time a silver Kia, was stopped on River Street Ballina for the purpose of random testing.

The driver was the holder of a New South Wales P1 drivers' licence, at the time police noted the vehicle was displaying green P plates both to the front and the rear of the vehicle.

The driver was asked if he had consumed any alcohol, with him replying, "A couple earlier in the day”.

A subsequent roadside test was conducted which returned a positive reading. The driver was arrested for the purpose of a breath analysis and conveyed to the Ballina Police Station.

A short time later the driver supplied a sample of his breath returning a reading of 0.063 grammes of alcohol in 210 litres of breath - Low Range.

The driver stated he consumed four stubbies of Great Northern beers at a private residence in Ballina, between the hours of 10.30am and 3pm.

Police are of the opinion the driver was slightly affected.

The driver was issued with a Field Court Attendance Notice to attend Ballina Court.

This is a timely reminder for all Provisional drivers not to drink any alcoholic beverages prior to driving, as your limit is zero.