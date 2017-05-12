A community howls to protect their coastline

HOWLS filled the air over Lennox Head on Thursday night as a crowd of about 300 people gathered to protest the proposed ski jump at Lake Ainsworth.

The event opened with a welcome to Bundjalung country given by Lois Cook, followed by an address from Lennox Arts Board vice president Melissa Wright.

"We wanted to do something a bit arty and something that would be fun for people to raise awareness about what actually happening,” Ms Wright said.

"It wasn't about screaming, yelling and carrying on - it was about making people aware.”

Lennox howls in protest: Residents opposed to the development of a ski jump at Lennox Head howl in protest.

The Lennox Head Against the Ski Jump group also had a table set up at the protest to provide information on how individuals could voice their opposition to Ballina Shire Council.

The protest group has received 1200 signatures on its petition online and gathered a further 300 on the Thursday night.

Protester Michelle Shearer said the group had plans for another protest on May 27.

"We are going to be relentless in our campaign and we aren't going to quit the fight to stop this project until the very end,” Ms Shearer said.

Ms Wright said the next stage of the arts board's joint campaign with the Lennox Head Against the Ski Jump would be to contact council, the State Government and Australian Olympic committee to get answers and express their opinion on the ski jump project.

"We're looking at the environmental issues and impact. We've spoken to environmental lawyers and we are prepared to go quite a long way with this,” Ms Wright said.