Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Target has recalled a popular child's toy. Picture: iStock
Target has recalled a popular child's toy. Picture: iStock
Breaking

Target recalls popular kids’ toy

by Alexis Carey
16th Oct 2018 12:52 PM

PARENTS have been warned about a potential "choking risk" posed by a popular children's toy sold at Target.

The Young Ones Light And Sound Guitar, which was sold by the discount department store chain through its Target Australia, Target Country and online stores from July 2014 to September 2018, has now been recalled.

The alert was issued by the company after it was discovered a small part of the toy could "detach with applied force", which "may pose a choking risk to small children".

It is feared the item could be a choking hazard. Picture: Target.com.au
It is feared the item could be a choking hazard. Picture: Target.com.au

 

As a result of that dangerous defect, the store now recommends families "stop using the product" and instead return it to a Target branch "as soon as possible".

Australians who return the item will receive a full refund from staff.

A receipt is not needed to claim the refund.

For more information call Target's Customer Support Centre on 1300 753 567 or visit the company's website.

The latest announcement follows a similar recall of Target's two-way zip baby overalls last month, amid fears the clothing's zipper could snap off and pose a choking risk.

For more information about other items recalled in Australia, visit the government's Product Recall Information site.

Related Items

childrens toy chocking hazard editors picks hazard recall target

Top Stories

    TRUCK CRASH: Man airlifted to hospital with severe burns

    TRUCK CRASH: Man airlifted to hospital with severe burns

    News THE driver suffered "significant facial burns" when his truck crashed and caught on fire on Bangalow Rd this morning.

    'Your son will be dead by the time he's a teenager'

    'Your son will be dead by the time he's a teenager'

    News Devastating news for Northern Rivers family

    • 16th Oct 2018 12:00 PM
    Woman who kicked nurse 'too dangerous' to release: Police

    premium_icon Woman who kicked nurse 'too dangerous' to release: Police

    Crime The 21-year-old should be kept in custody, court hears

    Spiritual healer 'leader of socially harmful cult': Jury

    Spiritual healer 'leader of socially harmful cult': Jury

    News Serge Benhayon sued Esther Mary Rockett over blogs and tweets

    Local Partners