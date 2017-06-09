20°
A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

Javier Encalada
| 9th Jun 2017 12:37 PM
SUPPORTERS of marriage equality in Australia will be able to help fundraise for the change of legislation at Splendour in the Grass 2017, all thanks to tennis legend and anti-marriage equality advocate Margaret Court and Icelandic band Sigur Ros.

Sigur Ros is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík, who have been active since 1994.

Known for their ethereal sound, frontman Jónsi's falsetto vocals, and the use of bowed guitar, the band's music is also noticeable for its incorporation of classical and minimalist aesthetic elements.

The band released a statement today, announcing their plan to support the campaign for marriage equality in Australia while playing at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, Sydney and Splendour in the Grass next July.

"Our next Melbourne show is set to take place on July 27th at Margaret Court Arena," the band pointed.

"Our fans and friends have made us aware of recent comments by Margaret Court regarding her opposition to Qantas's support of same sex marriage in Australia, and her wider views on race and sexuality.

The band will offer a special merchandising product designed to support lobbying group Marriage Equality Australia.

"We've decided to commission a special tee-shirt for this Melbourne show, which we'll also sell at our Sydney show and at Splendour in the Grass, proceeds from which will go towards support of Australian marriage equality."　

"Let's make July 27th Margaret Court Arena's most inclusive night ever and call for every Australian to have the same dignity and respect right here on centre court."

The band is currently in the middle of our worldwide tour, playing more than 130 shows and visiting 39 countries.

Sigur Ros then pointed to the fact that their native Iceland is a country where same sex partnerships have been recognised since 1996, and where same sex couples have enjoyed the same adoption rights as straight couples since 2006.

"Same sex marriages were unanimously approved in our parliament in 2010 (our then prime minister, Jóhanna Sigurðardóttir, was the world's first openly gay PM, and one of the very first Icelanders to be married under this legislation)."

"We are also happy to say that since 2008 the Church of Iceland, and all other religions, were officially granted permission to bless same sex unions."

"We know Margaret Court's opinions are not shared by the majority of Australians. We want to add our voice to the call for marriage equality in Australia -right here on Margaret Court arena itself.

"Australia should be a country that celebrates positivity and inclusion, as well as achievement on the sporting field."

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  margaret court marriage equality northern rivers entertainment splendour2017 whatson

