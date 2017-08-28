A call out to Byron performers

OPENING CEREMONY: Flags of the nations of the Commonwealth are waved on stage following the hand over of the games flag to the Gold Coast, which will host the 21st games in 2018, during the Closing Ceremony for the Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2014.

WANT to be apart of the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony?

Organisers for the 2018 Games are encouraging Byron Bay performers to enter by September 3 to participate in the auditions.

With Spaghetti Circus being well known, Byron Bay has an abundance of dancers, athletes, acrobats who could easily feature heavily in the acts included at Carrara Stadium.

Local performer Charles Crawshaw is enthusiastic about the forth coming auditions.

"I'd would love it if Byron Bay sends a bus load up to the Gold Coast for the auditions in September,” Mr Crawshaw said.

"We have so many talented people here that would be fully self expressed if chosen to open the games next year.”

Those wishing to participate are required to enter the application code: BYRON2020 so that the Jack Morton Worldwide organisers can gain access to the number of applicants from the region.

To complete an application visit https://www.gc2018.com/take-part/ceremonies