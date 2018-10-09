Menu
A calf is entangled in a Gold Coast shark net off Greenmount Beach as an adult whale watches on
WATCH: Baby whale caught in Gold Coast shark net

by Campbell Gellie
9th Oct 2018 9:18 AM

A BABY whale caught in a shark net off one of the Gold Coast's most popular beaches is now free.

The whale was spotted by an early morning walker at Greenmount Beach.

The walker then called Marine Rescue Point Danger who alerted SeaWorld's Whale Rescue.

Whale Rescue has now successfully released the whale from the shark net.

It was also reported an adult whale is also following the calf.

The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries is on scene to assist.

