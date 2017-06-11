A boost for Aboriginal Arts

ABORIGINAL Arts is the winner on the Northern Rivers as two local organisations receive $42,150 from the NSW State Government for activities that support and encourage the exploration, expression and sharing of local indigenous cultural identity.

Northern Rivers Performing Arts (NORPA) will receive $35,000 towards funding the role of Associate Director and ACE Community Colleges will receive $7,150 towards cultural research and development through printmaking.

This project will deliver four workshops with Arone Meeks to explore and develop cultural identity using printmaking as a medium of expression.

Minister for the Arts Don Harwin said the funding is a vital part of celebrating and amplifying stand out Aboriginal artists and arts and cultural practice across NSW on a domestic and international level as part of the NSW Government's Create in NSW 10-year policy framework.

"We take pride in the vibrant, diverse and contemporary Aboriginal arts practice across the State and are committed to the investment and development of new creative opportunities for artists, arts workers, communities and audiences,” Mr Harwin said.

Member for Lismore Thomas George said, "This money is a small recognition of the role Aboriginal practitioners have in our arts community. These sound like exciting projects and I am glad we have been able to fund them.”