A Boost comes to town in time for summer

GLOBAL brand Boost Juice is set to squeeze a new store into Byron Bay late next month.

With more than 500 stores worldwide, the juice and smoothie bar will open its doors in Feros Arcade in a few week's time, and is set to employ around 20 locals.

"Feros Arcade is a hot spot in Byron Bay, only a short stroll from the beach and close to food and retail stores," a spokesperson for the brand said.

"We knew Boost would fit right in (and) we can't wait to bring our juices and smoothies to Byron Bay, just in time to enjoy during the warmer months."

There are currently more than five dedicated juice and smoothie bars throughout Byron Bay, although this will be the first Boost Juice.