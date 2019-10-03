Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
JUICY: A Boost Juice will open in Byron Bay next month.
JUICY: A Boost Juice will open in Byron Bay next month. David Caird
Business

A Boost comes to town in time for summer

Chyna Hayden
by
3rd Oct 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GLOBAL brand Boost Juice is set to squeeze a new store into Byron Bay late next month.

With more than 500 stores worldwide, the juice and smoothie bar will open its doors in Feros Arcade in a few week's time, and is set to employ around 20 locals.

"Feros Arcade is a hot spot in Byron Bay, only a short stroll from the beach and close to food and retail stores," a spokesperson for the brand said.

"We knew Boost would fit right in (and) we can't wait to bring our juices and smoothies to Byron Bay, just in time to enjoy during the warmer months."

There are currently more than five dedicated juice and smoothie bars throughout Byron Bay, although this will be the first Boost Juice.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Former priest may be too unwell to answer buggery charge

    premium_icon Former priest may be too unwell to answer buggery charge

    Crime THE man will undergo a medical assessment to show impacts of dementia, the court heard.

    28 places to get a bargain on the North Coast

    premium_icon 28 places to get a bargain on the North Coast

    Smarter Shopping From designer fashions to homewares, get your bargain hunting fix

    Rescue chopper transports motorbike rider hit in hwy crash

    premium_icon Rescue chopper transports motorbike rider hit in hwy crash

    Breaking Motorbike rider hit by car transported by rescue chopper