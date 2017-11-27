A bloody good example by council saves 303 lives

THANKS to their giving the red stuff, Lismore City Council has taken out the number two spot in New South Wales in the Australian Red Cross Blood Service Red25 Council Blood Challenge.

With a massive 288 per cent growth, the council also came sixth Australia for its life-saving contributions to the Australian Red Cross Blood Service Red25 Council Blood Challenge.

From a mere 26 donations in 2016 to 101 in 2017, over the past three months, council employees saved the lives of at least 303 Australian patients.

From July to September, the Red25 Councils Challenge saw 114 local councils across Australia competing with each other, resulting in a total of 4228 donations.

While Tamworth Regional Council won the top spot, with 224 donations, Blood Service spokesperson Tom Greenwell said huge congratulations were in order for the Lismore donors.

"Lismore City Council has achieved an amazing result in this year's Red25 Councils Challenge, particularly given the much larger councils it was up against,” Mr Greenwell said.

"Lismore council employees have shown their commitment to saving Australian lives for the second year running, winning the award for Highest Year on Year Growth not only in New South Wales, but topping the chart nationally with amazing 288 per cent growth on last year's results.”

Now Mr Grenwell said they have set the bar for the 2018 event.

"We can't wait to see them rolling their sleeves up to defend their place next year,” he said.

"We hope their example will encourage other staff members and the wider public to join the cause and give others a second chance at life.”

General manager Gary Murphy said Lismore City Council was proud to be involved in the Councils Blood Challenge.

"This is the second year we have competed in the Red25 Councils Blood Challenge, and we are very proud to again earn a top spot,” he said.

"Donating blood saves lives and we hope our participation in this year's challenge has helped to raise awareness about the need for blood donors.

"Competing against other local councils across Australia has created a real sense of competition, pride and camaraderie in the Lismore region, and we are looking forward to next year's challenge already.

"I would like thank every staff member who rolled up their sleeves to give blood and would like to give a particular shout out to Steve Dillon, our property maintenance coordinator, for his passion in driving our involvement.

"His commitment has helped saved hundreds of lives.”

One in three Australians will need donated blood in their lifetime, and each week 25,000 donations are needed to meet patient demand.

To donate blood, call 13 14 95 or visit www.donateblood.com.au