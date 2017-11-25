Menu
A bit of Mexican Coco to sweeten your day

AMIGOS: Hector and Miguel in a scene from the movie Coco. Supplied by Disney/Pixar.
Javier Encalada
by

IN the latest children's animated film Coco, young Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz, despite his family's baffling generations-old ban on music, .

Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events.

Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector, and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel's family history.

From all of its animation branches (Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, and DisneyToon Studios), Coco is Disney's last original full-length animated feature film of the 2010s, as their next animated films for the remainder of the decade (Incredibles 2 (2018), Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (2018), Untitled Disneytoons Studios Project (2019), Toy Story 4 (2019) and Frozen 2 (2019)) will all be sequels.

Coco (2017) features a variety of animated caricatures or cameo appearances of legendary Mexican celebrities, which pays homage to them. Among the many deceased Mexican celebrities that is featured in the film include: Santo, a Mexican wrestler and movie actor; Cantinflas, a Mexican actor and comedian; Frida Kahlo, a Mexican painter; Pedro Infante, a Mexican singer and actor; and Jorge Negrete, a Mexican singer and actor.

Kyogle Cinemas will offer advance screenings of Coco on Saturday and Sunday, December 9 and 10.

The screenings will include a 20-min featurette of Olaf's Frozen Adventure.

For details visit kyoglecinemas.com.au/

Topics:  coco movie disney animation kyogle cinemas northern rivers entertainment whatson

Lismore Northern Star
