A behind the scenes look at a musical festival

Jonah Levine and Jimmy Davis working on the documentary on Howl and Moan Records at Falls Festival. Marc Stapelberg

IT'S three minutes before a band is due to hit the stage at Falls Festival and all their equipment is locked up - the key is missing.

With no hope of finding the key, the festival's arts curator Andy Mac brings in an angle grinder and cuts the lock off, 30 seconds before the band is scheduled to go on the Howl and Moan stage.

Anecdotes like this one, from the point of view of local artists going on stage, are showcased in Howl and Moan: From Store to Stage (Part 1).

Available online on YouTube and Facebook, this is the first part of a documentary series showing the development of the young Byron Bay music scene.

Originally from New York and now living at Suffolk Park, Jonah Levine teams up with fellow artist Jimmy Davis on the project.

"I was hired by the Falls team and by Howl and Moan to make a documentary,” he said.

"Mario (Fraietta, owner of music shop Howl and Moan) has done more than 150 shows in 2018, and because his operation is so well done as a business, as well as curating music, he was allowed to bring a bit of that to Falls”.

"The story I am trying to tell is not so much just the shop or the festival, but the fact that, if you do a good job, this is what it takes but someone will find out and will help you make it even bigger, and the funny stuff that happens backstage.”

The second part of the documentary is expected to be released in four weeks, Levine said.

"There will be a full length of the documentary at Howl and Moan in the next few months.”

Levine plans to continue documenting the Byron music scene this year.