A band easy to love is coming home

Back for their first national tour since 2016, The Jezabels are back to the Northern Rivers as part of the first Corona Sunset Tour for 2019.

The Jezabels are an Australian indie rock band formed in Sydney in 2007.

They are Hayley Mary (Hayley Frances McGlone) on lead vocals, Heather Shannon on piano and keyboard, Nik Kaloper on drums and percussion, and Samuel Lockwood on lead guitar.

Heather Shannon said the Byron show will be a very high energy set.

Byron Bay is at the heart of the band as Haley, Heather and Nik all grew up in Byron Bay, but the group actually formed in 2007 in Sydney.

"All of our shows in Byron.. there is always so much chaos. I think it's because we know so many people that it goes a bit crazy."

"It should a pretty fun situation, pretty loose.

"We are not playing any new material.

"We don't have any new material at the moment. We are still 'umming and ahring' about what we are doing next."

Shannon said the Corona Sunset tour is a chance for the band to get together and almost two and a half years.

"This tour gives the chance to have a play and see what else we want to make together," she said.

"We can have a chat about what our next vision will be for our music."

Heather Shannon said her family moved to the Byron Shire when she was 10 years old.

"From then I spent my life in Byron and did my schooling there," she said.

"I moved back to Sydney to go to university in 2004."

The artist still has plenty of family in the area so she is still connected to the Northern Rivers.

Shannon and Mary met at school in Byron Bay and became friends through music.

"We were pretty nerdy at school and we used to study together and write music," Shannon said.

"Our friend Hannah used to have a piano at her house and we used to go there and we used to write music there.

"We recorded a little demo, we took it to Sydney and started writing a bit more together.

"We've had that history of sharing music ideas and that's how we connected as friends."

The artist said growing up as a musician in Byron Bay was very important for her.

"There is a strong tie between the community and the festivals that happen there," she explained.

"That doesn't really happen so much in the city."

Shannon said the duo started out playing Haley's original music.

"But then we recruited the guys, we met at uni, and the arrangements brought the music to life so then we started writing new music together and that gave the band something really special," she said.

"We felt that we had something to say through our music."

The band went to released three EPs and three critically acclaimed albums so far, collecting rave reviews, ARIA Awards, Gold and Platinum certifications, top ten spots on triple j's Hottest 100 and an Australian Music Prize along the way.