This 3.5m long alligator was an uninvited guest in a home in Florida. Picture: Twitter
Pets & Animals

Alligator’s trail of terror in home invasion

by New York Post
2nd Jun 2019 11:26 AM

AN alligator measuring nearly 3.5 metres broke through a kitchen window in Clearwater, Florida, terrifying residents as it left a trail of wreckage, according to police.

Clearwater Police Department posted photos and video on Twitter of the ungainly gator showing off its toothy grin amid a pair of toppled chairs, the New York Post reported.

A 77-year-old woman found this beast in her kitchen. Picture: Twitter
It was still dark when the massive beast raided the kitchen through the home's ground-level windows, the department said in a tweet.

Apparently disappointed by the slim pickings it found in the kitchen, the alligator proceeded to throw a wine-bottle-smashing tantrum worthy of a tempremental Hollywood star.

"The red liquid in the video is wine, not blood," local police tweeted, alongside footage showing a trapper trying to rein in the raging reptile.

Resident Mary Wischhusen, 77, was on her way to the bathroom at around 3:30am when she heard a loud crash and discovered her unwelcome house guest, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Police and a trapper wrangled in the ‘gator and no-one was hurt. Picture: Twitter
"All I had was a vision of a huge head," Wischhusen said. "A big head looking at me saying, 'Hey!' "

The elderly woman locked herself in her bedroom while officers and trappers arrived.

All trussed up and nowhere to go. Picture: Twitter
"I don't know why he wanted my red wine, but he got my red wine," Wischhusen said of the 'gator.

 

Originally published in the New York Post and reprinted here with permission.

More Stories

