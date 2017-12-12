A $3 train ride, run totally by the sun

The solar train is coming to Byron Bay.

THE world first solar train will be officially launched at Byron Bay this Saturday, December 16.

Proceedings will start at 11am at The Sun Bistro on Bayshore Drive in Byron Bay.

Public train rides from the North Beach platform on Bayshore Drive will run from 12:30 - 5:00pm, with live music and celebrations throughout the afternoon.

The train travels between Byron Bay township and the burgeoning North Beach precinct which includes the Byron Arts Estate and the Sunrise Beach residential community.

The train seats 100 passengers and has room for luggage, bikes and surfboards. The 3km journey will cost just $3 for adults with concessions for children.

"We searched the country and found a dilapidated vintage train, restored it, and are now powering it with a 4.6 billion year old power source” Development Director at Byron Bay Railroad Company, Jeremy Holmes said.

"We partnered with the incredible Tim Elderton from Lithgow Railway Workshop to restore the train and to oversee the solar conversion along with our other partners Nickel Energy and Elmofo.

"Local rail industry expert Geoff Clark has been guiding the project and helping to navigate the complex regulations and safety requirements”.

The project has been achieved with no funding or financial support from government at any level.

The Byron Bay train will operate a limited service until January when the full schedule will commence.

For more information visit www.byronbaytrain.com.au