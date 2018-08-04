Menu
A 12-year-old boy has died in a car crash in Shepparton in the state’s north this morning.
Young boy killed when car crashed into pole

by Brianna Travers
4th Aug 2018 8:11 AM

A FATAL crash in Shepparton has led to the death of a 12-year-old boy overnight.

Police have been told a gold Holden Commodore sedan was travelling west on Wanganui Road when it left the road and struck a pole near Kittles Road, in Victoria's north.

The front seat passenger, a 12-year-old Nathalia boy, was killed on impact.

Two back seat passengers, aged 14 and 10, have been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver, a 35-year-old Kialla man, is helping police with their inquiries.

The exact cause of the crash is being investigated and Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are on scene.

The crash takes this year's road toll to 121 compared to 142 this time last year.

Wanganui Road between Kittles Road and Numurkah Road are closed while the investigation takes place.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000

