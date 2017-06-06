A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

ARE you a fan of American musician Kanye West?

Fans of the rapper will be able to interact with a 10-metre inflatable sculpture of the artist's head at Splendour in the Grass 2017.

The project, announced as part of splendour's arts line up for this year, specifies Kanye's head will be showing him on a sad mood.

Sad Kanye

The sculpture, called Sad Kanye, belongs to Barcelona-based art group Hungry Castle, featuring Dave Glass.

ART: Spanish arts troupe Hungry Castle will be back to Splendour with a 10m inflatabe sculpture called Sad Kanye.

The artistic troupe creates big, playful public art and are responsible for Mr Poopie at Splendour 2016 and a head Nicholas Cage in a Cage in 2015.

In 2015 we learned that the infamous 'poo emoji' is actually an image of ice cream, so Mr Poopie will be a fitting Splendour homage to such a first world problem. Contributed

Based in Barcelona, Hungry Castle is an art group featuring Dave Glass and Kill Cooper. Contributed

After exhibiting all around the Globe, they return to Australia with the 10m high inflatable Sad Kanye.

"After pondering why Kanye always has such a resting bitch-face, they want the public's help to cheer him up," said the arts line up announcement for Splendour 2017.

The artists are teasing festival-goers with the idea of interacting with the sculpture.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?" they said.

Why Kanye?

Kanye Omari West is an American rapper, songwriter, record producer, fashion designer, and entrepreneur.

He turns 40 years of age this Thursday, June 8.

Born in Atlanta and raised in Chicago, West briefly attended art school before becoming known as a producer for Roc-A-Fella Records in the early 2000s, producing hit singles for artists such as Jay Z and Alicia Keys.

West released his debut album The College Dropout in 2004 to widespread critical and commercial success, and founded the record label GOOD Music.

WARNING: EXPLICIT CONTENT AND ADULT THEMES

West's outspoken views and life outside of music have received significant mainstream attention. He has been a frequent source of controversy for his conduct at award shows, on social media, and in other public settings.

His more scrutinized comments include his off-script denunciation of President George W. Bush during a live 2005 television broadcast for Hurricane Katrina relief and his interruption of singer Taylor Swift at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

West performed at Splendour in the Grass 2011, on his only Australian show while promoting My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, his fifth studio album.

His 2014 marriage to television personality Kim Kardashian has also been subject to widespread media coverage.

West is one of the best-selling artists of all time, having sold more than 32 million albums and 100 million digital downloads worldwide.

He has won a total of 21 Grammy Awards, making him one of the most awarded artists of all time and the most Grammy-awarded artist to have debuted in the 21st century.

Time magazine named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2005 and 2015.

Long list of arts projects

Internationally-renowned installation artist Craig Walsh is curating this year's artistic line up, touted as "a mind-bending batch of no-filter-needed moments from the second you hit the ground."

Other arts projects announced for the North Byron Parklands festival this year are:

Pickle's Funeral Parlour by Andy Forbes (A Tent of Miracles production)

Presented by performance and installation artist Andy Forbes, Pickle's Funeral Parlour is a House of Horror audience walk-through featuring theatre, video, sound, performance, kinetic sculpture and installation.

TO DIE FOR: Presented by performance and installation artist Andy Forbes, Pickle's Funeral Parlour is a House of Horror audience walk-through.

Let Gothic family, the Pickle's, share with you all they know about death, the afterlife and all its mysteries as you explore three interactive environments.

A Splendour mainstay since 2002, Andy captures the spontaneity and alchemy that occurs between artist and audience by blending raw comedy with satire on pop culture.

Optical Oval by Artists Projection Takin, Nick Asides & Rose Staff

Optical Oval is a site-specific projection installation of geometric designs that will be displayed across the Mix-Up stage grounds.

VISUAL: Optical Oval is a site-specific projection installation of geometric designs that will be displayed across the Mix-Up stage grounds.

The projected images are newly developed life-size optical designs and mazes, free for punters to explore.

Up close they'll offer up a new level of engagement for the audience.

The ground will be transformed in a temporal installation playing with space and perception, drawing upon the traditions of Op art, Conceptual art and Minimalism.

Gateway by Sam Songailo

Artist Sam Songailo's work takes form in painting, installation, video, sound and sculpture.

Influenced by digital technology and electronic music, Songailo adopts algorithms and the concepts from these disciplines to shape his approach to both physical and pictorial space.

TALL ORDER: Artist Sam Songailo's work The Gateway takes form in painting, installation, video, sound and sculpture.

Highly immersive and realised on a monumental scale, Songailo's work accentuates the compositional elements of line and space in a form that recalls both the modernist grid and digital networks.

Arch Tunnel Response by Ash Keating

This site-responsive painting by Melbourne artist Ash Keating, was commissioned especially for the entrance tunnel to the Splendour in the Grass site to be exhibited over a three-year period.

THREE-YEAR PROJECT: This site-responsive painting by Melbourne artist Ash Keating, was commissioned especially for the entrance tunnel to the Splendour in the Grass site. Tao Jones

This project continues an ongoing investigation of site-specificity by the artist, the process guided instinctively by the shape and architecture of the tunnel itself.

For more details about Splendour in the Grass visit the festival's website.