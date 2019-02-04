Windies skipper suspended after slaying England

West Indies captain Jason Holder has been suspended by the ICC for the final Test against England due to his side's slow overrate - a decision Michael Vaughan has labelled 'bonkers' and Shane Warne 'ridiculous' given the second Test finished inside three days.

Holder has led the side brilliantly in the last two matches, sealing an unassailable 2-0 lead to secure the Wisden Trophy, but will not be around to finish the job in St Lucia next week.

Press Association Sport understands the ICC has imposed the suspension after the Windies failed to keep up with the required rate during their 10-wicket win in Antigua.

The fact they wrapped up victory inside three days does not count in mitigation - something Vaughan and Warne find ridiculous.

Holder has previously been penalised in the same way, forced to sit out a Test against New Zealand in December 2017 after two overrate breaches in a 12-month period.

There is no like-for-like replacement for Holder - reliable seam bowlers who score unbeaten double centuries, as he did in the first Test, do not grow on trees - but Kraigg Brathwaite should take the captaincy reins.

With the series won, the Windies could take the opportunity to hand his place in the side to Jamaican tyro Oshane Thomas.

The strapping 21-year-old has played just eight first-class matches, but has been with the squad for the past two matches and has impressed attack leader Kemar Roach with his speed.

"Oshane is a very talented cricketer, a young guy with raw pace," Roach told Press Association Sport.

