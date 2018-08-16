Menu
A man is seen jogging as the sun sets at Woody Point in Redcliffe. Picture: AAP/Darren England
Sunshine State lives up to its name

by Talisa Eley and Chris Honnery
16th Aug 2018 7:22 AM

IT'S forecast to be a hot winter day in Brisbane with the city expected to reach tops of 29C by lunch time.

If it reaches the predicted top it will be the hottest Brisbane day recorded since April.

It will also be warm around the rest of the southeast, with Ipswich to break the 30C mark, Toowoomba 24C and the Gold and Sunshine coasts both heading for a top of 27C.

There is a high fire danger today and a total fire ban has been announced for the southeast as firefighters continue to battle grass fires across the state.

The ban is now active and will be enforced until at least Monday night, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting more dry and windy weather to hit the region ahead of the weekend.

Queenslanders are being warned to stay alert to grass fires, with hundreds of hectares of land burned by fires, predominantly around the Ipswich and Stanthorpe area in recent days.

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford said all residents in rural areas need to prepare their Bushfire Survival Plans.

"Dangerous fire weather conditions took hold in the southeast and southwest corners of the state over the weekend and moved north to central and western Queensland … while conditions have eased somewhat in the past 24 hours, we can expect to see fire dangers rise again in the coming days and they will reach heightened levels regularly in the near future," Mr Crawford said.

