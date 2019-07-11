Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
VISION: Delegates at the 2017 Asia Pacific Cities Summit.
VISION: Delegates at the 2017 Asia Pacific Cities Summit. Contributed
Community

Should Lismore be working more closely with Brisbane?

by Mayor of Lismore - Isaac Smith
11th Jul 2019 11:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

What is your vision for Lismore, for our region? What changes do you want to see that makes Lismore city, as the regional centre, somewhere you want to live?　

Those are the questions I kept asking myself as I sat listening to many interesting sessions at the Asia Pacific Cities Summit in Brisbane this week. Leaders from our slice of the planet came together to, not only provide answer these questions, but acknowledge that the most important part is asking these questions of our citizens and put them at the heart of change.　

We all generally want change, as much we complain about it. We actually need change. For future generational sustainability, we need to find better ways to do most things we acknowledge as important to human health and well-being.　

For me as mayor of Lismore, it is finding a way to make Lismore a part of that solution. What do we need to make the place we live a sustainable city in 2050? Is it double the population so that people are close to services? Is it doubling our agricultural production so we have better food and job outcomes? Can we do both and if we do, what does it look like?　

How connected should we be to rest of the region or to Brisbane and South East Queensland? We want to be more independent for our food, water, energy and so much more, but people have always travelled to cities for so much. So what do we do to work with Brisbane, but not for Brisbane?　

I have so many questions and I really want answers from you. This is your city and your home. This region should be defined by us. Don't get bogged down on today's problem, as we will solve them with the answers we find together on these bigger questions.

Mayor Isaac Smith is a columnist in The Lismore Echo.

asia pacific cities summit isaac smith lismore mayor of lismore northern rivers community
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Crash victim was 'cheeky, caring' with 'devilish spirit'

    premium_icon Crash victim was 'cheeky, caring' with 'devilish spirit'

    News BRETT Hayden Ritchie was on his way home after visiting his parents in the Lockyer Valley when he was killed in a tragic road accident.

    • 11th Jul 2019 12:15 PM
    Man loses more than $87,000 to fraudsters in online scam

    premium_icon Man loses more than $87,000 to fraudsters in online scam

    Crime There is no prospect of recovering the money

    If you deal drugs, start looking over your shoulder: Police

    premium_icon If you deal drugs, start looking over your shoulder: Police

    Crime Police celebrate another successful Dob in a Drug Dealer campaign

    What's bringing Byron punters to Lismore in droves

    premium_icon What's bringing Byron punters to Lismore in droves

    Community One of Australia's leading musicians chooses Lismore over Byron