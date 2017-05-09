22°
REVEALED: find out what your child is worth

Claudia Jambor
Cathy Adams
and | 9th May 2017 7:14 PM Updated: 7:15 PM
Many students at Texas P-10 State School have been involved in the Academic Program of Enrichment (APE).
Many students at Texas P-10 State School have been involved in the Academic Program of Enrichment (APE).

OUR breakdown of the School Funding Estimator website reveals how much Federal Government will spend on your child at their school. 

The online calculator enables Australians to search their child's school and uncover the Coalition's education coffers for the next decade under the Gonski reforms. 

And there were some vast contrasts between North Coast schools. 

One of the striking discoveries was that by 2027, the Australian Government will spend an estimated $20,711 per student at Tuntable Falls Community Primary School in Nimbin.

That figure is nearly four times what a student at Ballina Public School will be allocated with spending projected at $5260 per student.

The future funding of our nation's schools in the 2017 budget has been praised by Page MP Kevin Hogan to highlight the Coalition's education reforms as delivering "fair, needs-based funding" for our kids. 

The Member for Richmond Justine Elliot wasn't as enthused saying the funding exposed what she said is the government's $22 billion dollar cuts to schools.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  education federal budget 2017 northern rivers schools nrothern rivers education private schools public schools steiner school

