Ablett tops injury list

Geelong's Gary Ablett will be grounded after injurying his hamstring against West Coast at Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday. Picture: Travis Anderson

Geelong's Gary Ablett will be grounded after injurying his hamstring against West Coast at Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday. Picture: Travis Anderson

ANOTHER week and another significant injury toll for the AFL with the great Gary Ablett in just his second game back at Geelong succumbing to yet another hamstring injury and appears set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines

It could be the end of the premiership dream for the Cats.

They finished their loss to the West Coast with just 19 fit men and their depth is already being sorely tested. Ablett wasn't the only big name to suffer in round three.

Swans forward Sam Reid's injury woes continued with a quad tear likely to keep him out of action for up to two months while West Coast rookie sensation Liam Ryan could be absent for a similar time after injuring his ankle in the dying minutes of the Eagles come from behind win. over Geelong.

Travis Boak leads Port teammates Sam Gray, Tom Rockliff and Sam Powell-Pepper at training. Picture SARAH REED

The Power dodged a serious bullet in their narrow win over Brisbane and escaped relatively unscathed despite some soreness to Travis Boak and once again Chad Wingard.

Around the country none copped more blows than Geelong.

Ablett's hamstring was clearly the most significant but Nakia Cockatoo and Cam Guthrie will both miss as well and the Cats depth is not there to cover the losses..

Be worried about their next few weeks.

Finals will remain possible but their premiership dreams may be gone already.

Carlton could be without Caleb Marchbank after injuring his ankle in the loss to Collingwood.

Bernie Vince is in some doubt for Melbourne after injuring his groin.

St Kilda will hopefully get Tim Membrey back from knee soreness to help their underachieving attack while a poke in the eye shouldn't keep Jake Stringer or David Zaharakis out of the Bombers clash with the Power on Sunday.

Pearce Hanley is injured again. Pic: Getty Images

Fremantle's Michael Walters should be OK after injuring his hand, but the Suns will be without Pearce Hanley for some time after the utility injured his shoulder

The Giants injury woes could se them without Rory Lobb after the big man injured his knee in the clash with the Swans while Robbie Tarrant is still in doubt to return to the Kangas 22 after pulling up sore in the Hamstring.

Hamstrings continue to be a major concern for all clubs in 2018.

Richmond the exception with the Tigers having just one player on their injury list, Daniel Rioli, and he is due back on deck very soon.

ADELAIDE

Kyle Cheney hamstring 2 weeks

Brad Crouch osteitis pubis 5-6 weeks

Matt Crouch hamstring 2 weeks

Sam Gibson hamstring 2 weeks

Alex Keath ankle 1-2 weeks

Alex Keath ankle 1-2 weeks

Andrew McPherson groin 5-6 weeks

Brodie Smith knee indefinite

BRISBANE

Marco Paparone sciatic nerve 1-2 weeks

Daniel Rich ankle indefinite

Sam Skinner knee indefinite

Toby Wooller finger 10 weeks

CARLTON

Ciaran Byrne quad 4 weeks

Sam Docherty knee Season

Matthew Kennedy ankle test

Matthew Kreuzer groin test

Darcy Lang ankle test

Cillian McDaid foot 4-5 weeks

Jarrod Pickett wrist 10 weeks

Alex Silvagni hamstring 1-2 weeks

Tom Williamson back 3-4 weeks

COLLINGWOOD

Tim Broomhead broken leg Season

Tyson Goldsack knee Season

Levi Greenwood knee and quad Test

Kayle Kirby heart issue indefinite

Darcy Moore hamstring 2-3 weeks

Josh Smith hamstring test

Daniel Wells calf test

ESSENDON

Patrick Ambrose wrist 2-3 weeks

Travis Colyer foot 3-4 weeks

Orazio Fantasia knee test

Aaron Francis mental health indefinite

Martin Gleeson ankle 10-12 weeks

Ben McNiece hamstring test

David Myers calf test

FREMANTLE

Harley Bennell calf test

Hugh Dixon ankle test

Stefan Giro knee 2-4 weeks

Bradley Hill knee 1 week

Griffin Logue foot test

Tom North ankle test

Lee Spurr knee 2-4 weeks

Cam Sutcliffe concussion test

GEELONG

Mitch Duncan Hamstring test

Jack Henry Concussion test

Lachie Henderson Knee 1-2 weeks

Timm House Ankle test

Lincoln McCarthy Quad 1 week

Quinton Narkle* knee TBC

Esava Ratugolea hip Test

Sam Simpson knee Test

Harry Taylor Foot TBC

GOLD COAST

Jack Bowes suspension round four

Pearce Hanley shoulder 1-2 weeks

Sean Lemmens broken hand indefinite

Harrison Wigg ankle test

Peter Wright calf test

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

Matt Buntine knee 2 weeks

Brent Daniels knee 2-4 weeks

Toby Greene hamstring Test

Adam Kennedy knee 2-4 weeks

Tom Scully ankle indefinite

Will Setterfield knee season

Zac Williams achilles indefinite

HAWTHORN

Grant Birchall knee 10 weeks

Shaun Burgoyne hamstring 3 weeks

Jonathan Ceglar hack 1-2 weeks

James Frawley foot Test

Will Langford hand Available

James Sicily suspension round four

MELBOURNE

Tom McDonald toe 4-6 weeks

Pat McKenna hamstring indefinite

Aaron vandenBerg ankle indefinite

Jack Viney foot 4-6 weeks

NORTH MELBOURNE

Taylor Garner groin 1-2 weeks

Kyron Hayden shoulder 2-3 weeks

Oscar Junker concussion 1 week

Will Walker knee test

Declan Watson knee indefinite

Josh Williams concussion test

PORT ADELAIDE

Matthew Broadbent ankle indefinite

Willem Drew foot indefinte

Cameron Hewett shin indefimite

Dan Houston concussion test

Jasper Pittard hamstring test

Paddy Ryder Achilles tendon 3-4 weeks

Jimmy Toumpas shoulder test

Ollie Wines ankle test

RICHMOND

Nathan Broad club suspension available

Josh Caddy suspension available

Dion Prestia glute test

Daniel Rioli foot indefinite

ST KILDA

Nathan Freeman hamstring 4-5 weeks

Billy Longer groin test

Daniel McKenzie concussion 1 week

Tim Membrey knee Test

Darren Minchington knee 6-8 weeks

Mav Weller hamstring test

SYDNEY

Jordan Dawson quad 1 week

Dan Hannebery knee Test

Alex Johnson groin 1 week

Zak Jones calf rest

Sam Naismith knee season

Toby Pink ankle 5-7 weeks

Sam Reid hamstring test

WEST COAST

Brendon Ah Chee ankle 3 weeks

Oscar Allen shin 3 weeks

Hamish Brayshaw knee 2-3 weeks

Josh Kennedy ankle/knee 2 weeks

Eric Mackenzie toe Indefinite

Nathan Vardy adductor 4 weeks

WESTERN BULLDOGS

Marcus Adams ankle 9-10 weeks

Kieran Collins ankle 3-4 weeks

Hayden Crozier knee 1-2 weeks

Tom Liberatore knee Season

Dale Morris knee 9-10 weeks

Liam Picken concussion indefinite

Jack Redpath suspended available

Jordan Roughead concussion test

Clay Smith knee 2-3 weeks

Jackson Trengove shoulder blade 2-3 weeks