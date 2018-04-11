Ablett tops injury list
ANOTHER week and another significant injury toll for the AFL with the great Gary Ablett in just his second game back at Geelong succumbing to yet another hamstring injury and appears set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines
It could be the end of the premiership dream for the Cats.
They finished their loss to the West Coast with just 19 fit men and their depth is already being sorely tested. Ablett wasn't the only big name to suffer in round three.
Swans forward Sam Reid's injury woes continued with a quad tear likely to keep him out of action for up to two months while West Coast rookie sensation Liam Ryan could be absent for a similar time after injuring his ankle in the dying minutes of the Eagles come from behind win. over Geelong.
The Power dodged a serious bullet in their narrow win over Brisbane and escaped relatively unscathed despite some soreness to Travis Boak and once again Chad Wingard.
Around the country none copped more blows than Geelong.
Ablett's hamstring was clearly the most significant but Nakia Cockatoo and Cam Guthrie will both miss as well and the Cats depth is not there to cover the losses..
Be worried about their next few weeks.
Finals will remain possible but their premiership dreams may be gone already.
Carlton could be without Caleb Marchbank after injuring his ankle in the loss to Collingwood.
Bernie Vince is in some doubt for Melbourne after injuring his groin.
St Kilda will hopefully get Tim Membrey back from knee soreness to help their underachieving attack while a poke in the eye shouldn't keep Jake Stringer or David Zaharakis out of the Bombers clash with the Power on Sunday.
Fremantle's Michael Walters should be OK after injuring his hand, but the Suns will be without Pearce Hanley for some time after the utility injured his shoulder
The Giants injury woes could se them without Rory Lobb after the big man injured his knee in the clash with the Swans while Robbie Tarrant is still in doubt to return to the Kangas 22 after pulling up sore in the Hamstring.
Hamstrings continue to be a major concern for all clubs in 2018.
Richmond the exception with the Tigers having just one player on their injury list, Daniel Rioli, and he is due back on deck very soon.
ADELAIDE
Kyle Cheney hamstring 2 weeks
Brad Crouch osteitis pubis 5-6 weeks
Matt Crouch hamstring 2 weeks
Sam Gibson hamstring 2 weeks
Alex Keath ankle 1-2 weeks
Andrew McPherson groin 5-6 weeks
Brodie Smith knee indefinite
BRISBANE
Marco Paparone sciatic nerve 1-2 weeks
Daniel Rich ankle indefinite
Sam Skinner knee indefinite
Toby Wooller finger 10 weeks
CARLTON
Ciaran Byrne quad 4 weeks
Sam Docherty knee Season
Matthew Kennedy ankle test
Matthew Kreuzer groin test
Darcy Lang ankle test
Cillian McDaid foot 4-5 weeks
Jarrod Pickett wrist 10 weeks
Alex Silvagni hamstring 1-2 weeks
Tom Williamson back 3-4 weeks
COLLINGWOOD
Tim Broomhead broken leg Season
Tyson Goldsack knee Season
Levi Greenwood knee and quad Test
Kayle Kirby heart issue indefinite
Darcy Moore hamstring 2-3 weeks
Josh Smith hamstring test
Daniel Wells calf test
ESSENDON
Patrick Ambrose wrist 2-3 weeks
Travis Colyer foot 3-4 weeks
Orazio Fantasia knee test
Aaron Francis mental health indefinite
Martin Gleeson ankle 10-12 weeks
Ben McNiece hamstring test
David Myers calf test
FREMANTLE
Harley Bennell calf test
Hugh Dixon ankle test
Stefan Giro knee 2-4 weeks
Bradley Hill knee 1 week
Griffin Logue foot test
Tom North ankle test
Lee Spurr knee 2-4 weeks
Cam Sutcliffe concussion test
GEELONG
Mitch Duncan Hamstring test
Jack Henry Concussion test
Lachie Henderson Knee 1-2 weeks
Timm House Ankle test
Lincoln McCarthy Quad 1 week
Quinton Narkle* knee TBC
Esava Ratugolea hip Test
Sam Simpson knee Test
Harry Taylor Foot TBC
GOLD COAST
Jack Bowes suspension round four
Pearce Hanley shoulder 1-2 weeks
Sean Lemmens broken hand indefinite
Harrison Wigg ankle test
Peter Wright calf test
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
Matt Buntine knee 2 weeks
Brent Daniels knee 2-4 weeks
Toby Greene hamstring Test
Adam Kennedy knee 2-4 weeks
Tom Scully ankle indefinite
Will Setterfield knee season
Zac Williams achilles indefinite
HAWTHORN
Grant Birchall knee 10 weeks
Shaun Burgoyne hamstring 3 weeks
Jonathan Ceglar hack 1-2 weeks
James Frawley foot Test
Will Langford hand Available
James Sicily suspension round four
MELBOURNE
Tom McDonald toe 4-6 weeks
Pat McKenna hamstring indefinite
Aaron vandenBerg ankle indefinite
Jack Viney foot 4-6 weeks
NORTH MELBOURNE
Taylor Garner groin 1-2 weeks
Kyron Hayden shoulder 2-3 weeks
Oscar Junker concussion 1 week
Will Walker knee test
Declan Watson knee indefinite
Josh Williams concussion test
PORT ADELAIDE
Matthew Broadbent ankle indefinite
Willem Drew foot indefinte
Cameron Hewett shin indefimite
Dan Houston concussion test
Jasper Pittard hamstring test
Paddy Ryder Achilles tendon 3-4 weeks
Jimmy Toumpas shoulder test
Ollie Wines ankle test
RICHMOND
Nathan Broad club suspension available
Josh Caddy suspension available
Dion Prestia glute test
Daniel Rioli foot indefinite
ST KILDA
Nathan Freeman hamstring 4-5 weeks
Billy Longer groin test
Daniel McKenzie concussion 1 week
Tim Membrey knee Test
Darren Minchington knee 6-8 weeks
Mav Weller hamstring test
SYDNEY
Jordan Dawson quad 1 week
Dan Hannebery knee Test
Alex Johnson groin 1 week
Zak Jones calf rest
Sam Naismith knee season
Toby Pink ankle 5-7 weeks
Sam Reid hamstring test
WEST COAST
Brendon Ah Chee ankle 3 weeks
Oscar Allen shin 3 weeks
Hamish Brayshaw knee 2-3 weeks
Josh Kennedy ankle/knee 2 weeks
Eric Mackenzie toe Indefinite
Nathan Vardy adductor 4 weeks
WESTERN BULLDOGS
Marcus Adams ankle 9-10 weeks
Kieran Collins ankle 3-4 weeks
Hayden Crozier knee 1-2 weeks
Tom Liberatore knee Season
Dale Morris knee 9-10 weeks
Liam Picken concussion indefinite
Jack Redpath suspended available
Jordan Roughead concussion test
Clay Smith knee 2-3 weeks
Jackson Trengove shoulder blade 2-3 weeks