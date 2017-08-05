22°
Photographer's stunning images recognised

Photographer's stunning images recognised

By Photographer's PANPA nominations
5th Aug 2017 6:20 PM

NORTHERN STAR photographer Marc Stapelberg has four nominations in the finals of the Pacific Area Newspaper Publishers' Association awards.

He's a regional finalist in the Best News Photo category for his now-famous Lismore flood rescue picture.

This graced the front page of The Weekend Star's April 1 edition with the headline "I got you".

He also has got three out of seven final spots in the Regional Features and Lifestyle section of the awards for his entries Rock Star, School's Out and Unbridled Energy.

Marc, who has worked for The Northern Star in a casual and then permanent capacity for the past 12 years, was typically humble about his nominations.

"I am very grateful for the people I work with who make my job as a photographer so much easier," he said.

"With our flood coverage, I don't think people realise how hard we worked in that period to make sure the community was kept informed."

The awards ceremony will take place in Sydney on September 6.

