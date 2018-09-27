Menu
Man dead after falling eight stories

29th Nov 2015 7:03 PM

POLICE are investigating after a man fell to his death from an eight-storey Sydney unit block.

The man fell from the building in Cammeray, on Sydney's North Shore, late Saturday afternoon.

Officers and paramedics arrived on the scene at Carter St to find the man had died.

Police said the deceased was a visitor to the unit block and called on witnesses to the incident to come forward.

A crime scene was established and forensic officers and detectives were examining the building yesterday.

- APN NEWSDESK

