Family wants son home after brain damage, organ failure

LONG WAY: Craig Booth will be back in Toowoomba where he will continue his rehabilitation. Allan Scurr

TOOWOOMBA parents Judith and Lawrence Booth are overwhelmed by the support the community has shown as they prepare to bring their son home.

The Booths' lives changed permanently when their son Craig suffered brain damage and organ failure from extreme heat and dehydration preparing for a mixed martial arts fight at the Gold Coast in 2017.

Craig spent the next 18 months in various medical facilities in Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

The fighter's siblings Nikki and Matthew Booth and friend Virginia Bell started a GoFundMe campaign about a month ago to raise $30,000 to assist in Craig's rehabilitation.

The campaign has raised more than $10,000 in its first month.

Mr Booth said the funds would help the parents with their son's care when he moves back to Toowoomba on Thursday.

"Judith and I will become Craig's primary carers when he moves back with us," Mr Booth said.

"The community support has been overwhelming."

Mr Booth said it would be nice to have his son come home.

The couple will also receive additional assistance from the NDIS to help with their son's rehabilitation.

Mrs Booth said there was a long road ahead for her son.

"We are looking at years of rehab. There is no quick fix," she said.

Ms Bell said the amount of money the campaign had raised was a testament to how many people cared for Craig.

"The money raised from the campaign will purchase equipment to help the Craig's parents look after him such as his bed and commode," she said.

"A lot of people want to see him come home and this is how we get him there."