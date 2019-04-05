Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A truck has rolled over, with dozens of cattle shot dead at scene.
A truck has rolled over, with dozens of cattle shot dead at scene.
Breaking

UPDATE: Dozens of cattle killed, driver hospitalised in rollover

Ellen Ransley
by
5th Apr 2019 12:03 PM | Updated: 1:52 PM

UPDATE 12.30pm: A male truck driver has been transported to Roma Hospital after a serious truck rollover 80km north-east of Roma.

It is believed the truck had lost control coming around the bend before colliding with a tree.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said the male patient was assessed on scene for muscular skeletal injuries.

It is believed 60 cattle have been released and dozens of injured cattle at the scene have had to be shot.

 

EARLIER:

A B-Double truck has rolled over on the Roma-Taroom Road, with dozens of cattle strewn across the road.

The incident occurred about 10.30 this morning approximately 80km north-east of Roma on the Roma-Taroom road.

It is believed the truck had lost control coming around the bend before colliding with a tree.

Police, Ambulance and Fire services are attending the scene, with the driver said to be conscious.

The Western Star understands injured cattle are strewn across the road.

More Stories

Show More
cattle deaths editors picks emergency rollover truck rollover

Top Stories

    Woman airlifted from beach with head injuries

    premium_icon Woman airlifted from beach with head injuries

    Breaking THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is preparing to winch a patient who was pulled unconscious from the ocean.

    'I was fearful for my life', surf rage victim tells court

    premium_icon 'I was fearful for my life', surf rage victim tells court

    Crime “I just went limp… I thought I was going to drown"

    Tempting pokie machine glitch lands men in court

    premium_icon Tempting pokie machine glitch lands men in court

    Crime The "great temptation" led to the Casino men facing court

    Bluesfest blames Byron Council for parking fee debacle

    premium_icon Bluesfest blames Byron Council for parking fee debacle

    Business Festival is currently refunding parking fees