$9M plan to demolish, rebuild Alstonville library

Artist's impression of the proposed new Alstonville Cultural Centre.

ALSTONVILLE and Wollongbar could soon have a new, state-of-the-art library worth more than $9 million.

Ballina Shire Council is progressing with plans for the building, after preferred designs from Ko & Co Architecture were endorsed by councillors at the last meeting.

It would involve the demolition of the existing library at the Alstonville Leisure and Entertainment Centre in Commercial Rd to make way for a two-storey library and new main entrance that could be directly accessed from street level.

ALEC was built in the 1980s to provide library, sporting and meeting room facilities.

"Council took over the day to day management in 2018, at which time the building was in urgent need of repairs with leaking roofs and aged facilities significantly affecting its marketability," a council report states.

"In addition, the current library does not meet current standards.

"Council has allocated $680,000 in total for the 2020/21 and 2021/22 financial years to undertake improvements at ALEC."

The current building has a sports hall, multi-purpose hall, two multi-purpose hall change rooms, kitchen, two small meeting rooms and small library.

The preferred redevelopment option would provide much-needed new meeting areas both within the library and centre spaces.

Non-compliance issues would be dealt with and the community would gain a modern space and vastly improved library.

The council's general manager, Paul Hickey, has now been authorised is to proceed with the

detailed design and engineering plans and development approval process.

It is also expected that the name of the building would be changed to the Alstonville Cultural Centre to "assist with consistent messaging and marketing".