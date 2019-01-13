Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Oyster reefs are the focus of a new DPI restoration project.
Oyster reefs are the focus of a new DPI restoration project.
Environment

99 per cent of Australian oyster reefs are extinct

13th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NSW oyster farmers are invited to share their industry knowledge and provide input on oyster reef restoration in an online survey, which kicks off a state-wide restoration project.

Once covering vast areas of the intertidal and upper subtidal regions of many estuaries, it's now estimated that 99 per cent of oyster reefs in Australia are now extinct.

NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) Acting Senior Fisheries Manager, Charlotte Jenkins, said the survey marks the first stage of consultation on the DPI's Oyster Reef Restoration project.

"We're reaching out to oyster farmers because they have an extensive knowledge of the estuaries they farm in, and may provide a great insight into the practicality of oyster reef restoration," Ms Jenkins said.

"The results from this survey will allow DPI to fill knowledge gaps and work more closely with the oyster industry to address any industry-specific issues.

"The NSW DPI Oyster Reef Restoration project is a key management action under the NSW Marine Estate Management Strategy, as it's widely recognised that the loss of natural oyster reefs is one of the key drivers of the long-term degradation of coastal waterways.　

"Oyster reefs provide a wide range of ecosystem services (free benefits) to coastal communities including, the provision of food and protection for a range of fish and other marine creatures, shoreline protection, and water filtration."　

Ms Jenkins said in NSW, small natural oyster populations still exist in most bays and estuaries but at very low densities compared to the pre-European period.　

"Unfortunately, oyster reef loss in NSW has occurred due to a combination of factors including historical overfishing, destructive historical harvest practices, water pollution and disease," she said.　

"Oyster reef restoration is one of the suggested mechanisms for restoring estuarine health including improving water quality and boosting fish stocks. Similar restoration projects are underway in Victoria, South Australia and internationally.　

"Oyster industry consultation will be an ongoing project activity to ensure all social, economic and environmental factors are considered as the project progresses in NSW." 　

The online survey is available here until 5 pm on February 28. 　

For more information, visit marine.nsw.gov.au

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Major highway change means no overtaking for 12 months

    Major highway change means no overtaking for 12 months

    News TRAFFIC will be redirected while road work is carried out.

    • 13th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    Four ways to fight off holiday boredom

    premium_icon Four ways to fight off holiday boredom

    Whats On Youth hub keeps kids busy

    • 13th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    We need to talk about Bluey

    premium_icon We need to talk about Bluey

    TV New animation is fast becoming an Australian icon

    • 13th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    Man attempts to flee car crash after fuel theft

    premium_icon Man attempts to flee car crash after fuel theft

    News A 37-year-old Queensland man has been arrested after police pursuit

    Local Partners