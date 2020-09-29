$9.7 million payday for three local councils

NEARLY Ten million dollars has been allocated by the Federal Government for 22 projects across the Lismore, Kyogle and Richmond Valley.

The projects are targeted spending with the majority being used to upgrade roads and bridges across the three local government areas with some funding also going towards community events such as Lismore’s Shine Festival and Kyogle’s Art on Bundjalung.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said this funding would help stimulate the economy in the three LGA’s coming out as councils plot a way out of COVID-19.

“In the last 12 to 18 months, we’ve had a pretty tough time as a community we’ve had drought to begin with, bushfires and now we have COVID-19, through that time we’ve announced stimulus funding.”

“This is another stimulus package today, concentrated on roads, bridges and transport infrastructure as well as community infrastructure.”

Mr Hogan said the councils had been heavily involved in the planning of the funding.

“We have gone to council for these projects, councils know their community best so all these stimulus projects, whether it be drought, whether it be fire, whether it be COVID-19 … these are the projects they’ve told us they want and these are the projects we’re giving them.”

Lismore City Council mayor Isaac Smith said he believed the funding to improve roads would be well received by the community.

“This will make our community very happy, one thing we need to realise is that council, state and federal all share infrastructure assets about one third each, yet council only take four per cent of taxes whereas federal government take around 70 (per cent).”

“So this money is very much appreciated and it is great to see it rolling out early … this money will go to local contractors and crews to get these roads built as quickly as possible.”

Also announced was $8 million dollars being given to projects in the Clarence Valley.

The funding was given through the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program, Regional Tourism Bushfire Recovery Grants, Heavy Vehicle Program or Bridges Renewal Program.