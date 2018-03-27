97% humidity, but 'chance of showers, thunderstorm'

IT WAS a warm and humid night on the Northern Rivers, so will we get any relief today?

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the relative humidity at Ballina steadily climbed all night, peaking at 97 per cent at 5am.

And the temperature didn't drop below 22C - in fact, it was still 25C at 9.30pm.

It's been very humid in Lismore too, with the relative humidity hovering around 95 per cent since 1.30am, and in Casino it's at 93 per cent.

So will we actually get any rain on the Northern Rivers today?

BoM's forecast for Lismore is for a cloudy day, with a top of 27C and a "very high (90%) chance of showers".

There is also the chance of a thunderstorm with possible heavy falls.