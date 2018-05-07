94 ecstasy pills, 155 tablets found in a safe in man's car

A man has been arrested after police found ecstasy pills in his car.

A MAN will face court today after police allegedly found almost 100 ecstasy pills and 155 tablets in a safe in his car.

About 6.25pm on Saturday, Woodburn police saw a car driving erratically on the Pacific Highway, New Italy.

Police stopped the car at Woodburn and spoke to the driver, a 25-year-old Victorian man.

"Police detected a very strong smell of cannabis coming from the car," the Richmond Police District wrote on its Facebook page.

"A search of the front portion of the car revealed 115 grams of cannabis.

"The 25-year-old then told police that he had more drugs in a safe in the rear of his car, which he was taking to Byron Bay to sell."

A safe found in the boot of the car contained 94 ecstasy tablets, 155 white tablets believed to be a prohibited drug, 322 grams of cannabis, cannabis seeds, plastic bags, scales, a mobile phone and $745 in cash.

The man was taken to Ballina Police Station where he was charged with numerous drug offences.

Further charges may be laid once an analysis of the 155 white tablets has taken place.

He was bail refused and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.