Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been arrested after police found ecstasy pills in his car.
A man has been arrested after police found ecstasy pills in his car.
News

94 ecstasy pills, 155 tablets found in a safe in man's car

7th May 2018 8:52 AM

A MAN will face court today after police allegedly found almost 100 ecstasy pills and 155 tablets in a safe in his car.

About 6.25pm on Saturday, Woodburn police saw a car driving erratically on the Pacific Highway, New Italy.

Police stopped the car at Woodburn and spoke to the driver, a 25-year-old Victorian man.

"Police detected a very strong smell of cannabis coming from the car," the Richmond Police District wrote on its Facebook page.

"A search of the front portion of the car revealed 115 grams of cannabis.

"The 25-year-old then told police that he had more drugs in a safe in the rear of his car, which he was taking to Byron Bay to sell."

A safe found in the boot of the car contained 94 ecstasy tablets, 155 white tablets believed to be a prohibited drug, 322 grams of cannabis, cannabis seeds, plastic bags, scales, a mobile phone and $745 in cash.

The man was taken to Ballina Police Station where he was charged with numerous drug offences.

Further charges may be laid once an analysis of the 155 white tablets has taken place.

He was bail refused and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.

northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    85 amazing photos from MardiGrass

    premium_icon 85 amazing photos from MardiGrass

    News NIMBIN'S big event is getting more popular every year. See all the action from Sunday's parade in our spectacular photo gallery.

    • 7th May 2018 9:00 AM
    PHOTOS: Fun, tears, laughs for Our Kids at Ballina

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Fun, tears, laughs for Our Kids at Ballina

    News Did we take your photo at this popular family event yesterday?

    Lennox residents say no to 3.6 million tonne sand mine

    premium_icon Lennox residents say no to 3.6 million tonne sand mine

    Environment "Ultimately, residents fear for their safety, for their children"

    Motorbike rider hits tree west of Casino

    Motorbike rider hits tree west of Casino

    News The rescue chopper was called to the crash

    • 7th May 2018 7:36 AM

    Local Partners