Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

93yo swimmer ready to set relay record

by Brianna Morris-Grant
10th Nov 2018 6:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN 93-year-old Don Robertson steps into the pool today he wants a Pan Pacific Masters Games record.

The Runaway Bay swimmer has teamed up with two 91-year-olds and a 90-year-old to create the oldest-ever relay team, with a combined age of 365. The team is called Don's Nons.

93-year-old athlete Don Robertson has just announced he's putting together a relay team after winning Gold and Silver in the Pan Pacific Masters swimming races yesterday. Photo: Supplied
93-year-old athlete Don Robertson has just announced he's putting together a relay team after winning Gold and Silver in the Pan Pacific Masters swimming races yesterday. Photo: Supplied

Having started swimming at just five years old and previously competing in hockey, rugby union and squash, Mr Robertson says no one can force him to give up the sport he loves.

"My friends say to me 'take it easy, don't do too much', but I decide what's too much," he said. "Other people can't tell me what's too much.

 

93-year-old athlete Don Robertson. Photo: Supplied
93-year-old athlete Don Robertson. Photo: Supplied

"If I get up in the morning I can duck over and have a swim in my retirement village. I don't have to worry about the weather, it helps me to keep fit."

Mr Robertson competed in six events at the 2016 Pan Pacs, eight events this year and hopes to bump the number up even higher next time.

"The Masters isn't on for another two years, so I'll have to do 10 then.

"One of the biggest problems now is getting out of the pool."

Related Items

pan pacific masters relay record seniors

Top Stories

    Officers receive bravery awards for dramatic river rescue

    Officers receive bravery awards for dramatic river rescue

    People and Places "THE water was murky and cold and there was significant danger of the vehicle sliding deeper into the river further endangering the officers' lives."

    Coffee vans left in the lurch amid RMS review

    premium_icon Coffee vans left in the lurch amid RMS review

    News Rest stop operators have their futures hanging in the balance

    Byron Schoolies: safety key for school-leavers

    premium_icon Byron Schoolies: safety key for school-leavers

    News School-leavers urged to balance their celebrations with their safety

    REMEMBRANCE DAY: Brave solider rescued his mates

    premium_icon REMEMBRANCE DAY: Brave solider rescued his mates

    News Awarded medals for gallantry, one solider never fully recovered

    Local Partners