$93,000 worth of cannabis seized ahead of MardiGrass

Tensions ran high in Nimbin as police raided the Hemp Embassy in town and placed numerous evidence bags in police vehicles. Marc Stapelberg

AT A dramatic incident on Thursday, police searched a business in Nimbin and seized 7.5kg of cannabis leaf and a substance believed to be methylamphetamine.

Strike Force Nerissa was established by Richmond Police District to investigate the illicit supply of cannabis in the Nimbin township.

Following inquiries by strike force detectives, it will be alleged a business on Cullen Street, Nimbin, was involved in supplying cannabis.

About 11.30am on Thursday 2 May 2019, Nimbin police - with assistance from Kyogle, and Woodenbong police - executed a search warrant on the business.

During the search, officers seized approximately 7.5kg of cannabis leaf, as well as more than 500 pre-rolled cannabis 'joints', a small amount of an illicit substance believed to be methylamphetamine, and cash.

The cannabis seized holds an estimated street value of $93,000.

Following the search, a group of about 25 people were moved on from the location without incident.

As inquiries continue, no arrests or charges have been made.

