Tensions ran high in Nimbin as police raided the Hemp Embassy in town and placed numerous evidence bags in police vehicles.
News

$93,000 worth of cannabis seized ahead of MardiGrass

Alison Paterson
by
3rd May 2019 8:30 AM
AT A dramatic incident on Thursday, police searched a business in Nimbin and seized 7.5kg of cannabis leaf and a substance believed to be methylamphetamine.

On Friday morning they announced they found $93,000 worth of cannabis seized following search warrant on Nimbin business.

Police said they seized 7.5kg of cannabis leaf with an estimated street value of more than $90,000.

Strike Force Nerissa was established by Richmond Police District to investigate the illicit supply of cannabis in the Nimbin township.

Following inquiries by strike force detectives, it will be alleged a business on Cullen Street, Nimbin, was involved in supplying cannabis.

About 11.30am on Thursday 2 May 2019, Nimbin police - with assistance from Kyogle, and Woodenbong police - executed a search warrant on the business.

During the search, officers seized approximately 7.5kg of cannabis leaf, as well as more than 500 pre-rolled cannabis 'joints', a small amount of an illicit substance believed to be methylamphetamine, and cash.

The cannabis seized holds an estimated street value of $93,000.

Following the search, a group of about 25 people were moved on from the location without incident.

As inquiries continue, no arrests or charges have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident or other incidents of illicit drug supply is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

More to come

cannabis bust crime drug bust mardigrass nimbin police richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

