9.2 million responses so far to marriage equality question

Cathy Adams
SO FAR, there have been 9.2 million replies to the question: Should the law be changed to allow same-sex couples to marry?

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) has released the first of its weekly estimates of the number of survey forms received for the Australian Marriage Law Postal Survey.

As of Friday, 29 September 2017, the ABS estimates it has received 9.2 million (57.5%) survey forms.

This estimate is indicative only as it is based on the bulk containers of returned forms and not a count of individual or processed forms. It does not include forms that have been posted but not yet delivered by Australia Post to the ABS.

ABS Deputy Statistician and Taskforce Lead, Jonathan Palmer, said weekly updates will be provided until the survey closes on November 7. Final participation figures will be available when all processing is completed and survey results are released on 15 November.

Mr Palmer said: "We hope that this update will serve as a reminder to those who have not submitted their form to do so promptly if they wish to have their say.

"If you haven't received your form, or your form is lost or damaged, please contact us via our website and we will send you a new one.

"If you can't access the internet, call the Information Line on 1800 572 113 (open 8am to 8pm local time seven days a week) or visit a capital city or regional form pick-up location.

"Requests for new survey forms will close 6pm (local time) on Friday, 20 October 2017."

