Most drivers before court were "flashed" by street speed cameras.
News

91-year-old among 21 drivers in court for speeding

Peter Hardwick
by
18th Jan 2019 6:00 AM | Updated: 9:27 AM
WHETHER it's added speed cameras on Toowoomba's streets or just that time of year there were 21 people, including a 91-year-old woman, on the city's court list yesterday for disobeying the speed limit.

Most were "flashed" by speed cameras while driving in Toowoomba and were summoned before the court when their tickets went unpaid.

However, duty solicitor Amber Acreman had the 91-year-old woman's case adjourned, telling the court her client thought that she may have already paid the fine.

She was accused of driving 7km/h above the speed limit and Ms Acreman said she would further explore her client's case before she was to return to court next month.

Magistrate Damian Carroll said it would be preferable if the nonagenarian's case could be sorted out without her having to return to court.

Another defendant made what Mr Carroll described as an "impassioned submission" as to how he had been charged with speeding.

The 60-year-old man told the court he had been riding his motorbike back to Toowoomba from Brisbane that day and that his helmet had "fogged up".

He had his helmet with him and asked if he could demonstrate, which Mr Carroll said wouldn't be necessary.

"There was traffic all around and a truck nearby and I was not looking at the speedo," he said.

He was fined the ticket sum of $168.

Toowoomba Chronicle

